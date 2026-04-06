Navigating the Complexity of Permitting in Material Handling

Navigating Complexity: Why Permitting Is Becoming a Bigger Challenge in Material Handling

By MHEDA

Permitting and licensing requirements are becoming more complex across the material handling industry, creating new challenges as regulations continue to evolve at the state and local level.

As projects grow in scale and sophistication companies are facing increased scrutiny, longer approval timelines, and greater administrative demands. What was once a routine step in project execution is now playing a much larger role in how projects are planned, priced, and delivered.

For many organizations, permitting is no longer just a compliance task. It’s a strategic consideration that can influence timelines, resource allocation, customer expectations, and overall project success.

Why Permitting Requirements Are Increasing

Several factors are driving the rise in permitting complexity across the industry:

1. More Stringent Local Regulations. Local jurisdictions are placing greater emphasis on safety, zoning, and building compliance, particularly for high-density storage systems, automation, and specialized equipment. Requirements can vary significantly from one municipality to the next, making it harder to standardize project execution across regions.

2. Increased Focus on Safety and Liability. With higher expectations around workplace safety and risk mitigation, permitting authorities are taking a closer look at system design, fire protection, and installation practices. This is especially true for projects involving high-pile storage, racking systems, and automation.

3. Expanded Contractor Licensing Requirements. Many states and municipalities are tightening rules around who can perform certain types of work. Contractor licensing requirements are becoming more specific, often requiring additional certifications or documentation depending on the scope of the project.

4. Growing Project Complexity. Modern material handling environments are more integrated than ever. As systems incorporate automation, robotics, and advanced software, permitting processes are becoming more detailed to account for these interconnected components.

How Permitting Impacts Your Business

As requirements increase, so does the impact on day-to-day operations and long-term planning.

Longer approval timelines can delay project starts and create bottlenecks in execution. In some cases, permitting can become one of the most unpredictable phases of a project, making it harder to set accurate expectations with customers.

There’s also a growing administrative burden. Teams are spending more time gathering documentation, coordinating with local authorities, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. For organizations operating across multiple regions, this complexity multiplies quickly.

Financially, permitting challenges can lead to increased costs. Whether through project delays, redesigns, or the need for specialized expertise. And when requirements are misunderstood or overlooked, the risk of rework, fines, or project disruptions increases significantly.

Moving from Reactive to Proactive Planning

The organizations navigating permitting most effectively aren’t treating it as a last-step requirement. They’re building it into the planning process from the start by:

Engaging with local authorities early in the project

Understanding jurisdiction-specific requirements before designs are finalized

Factoring permitting timelines into overall project schedules

Ensuring internal teams, or external partners, have the expertise to manage permitting efficiently

Investing in stronger internal processes and documentation to streamline approvals and reduce friction throughout the project lifecycle

Permitting as a Competitive Advantage

While permitting can feel like a barrier, it also presents an opportunity to differentiate.

Companies that understand the nuances of local regulations, anticipate challenges, and guide customers through the process can position themselves as trusted advisors, not just vendors.

Helping customers navigate permitting requirements, avoid delays, and stay compliant adds tangible value to the relationship. It builds confidence, strengthens partnerships, and can ultimately become a key differentiator in a competitive market.

Simplifying the Permitting Process

As permitting becomes more complex, the companies navigating it best are taking a more structured and proactive approach. While requirements may vary by location and project type, a few consistent strategies can make a meaningful difference.

Start earlier than you think you need to

Permitting timelines are becoming less predictable, and waiting until final designs are complete can create unnecessary delays. Bringing permitting considerations into early project planning helps surface potential issues before they impact timelines or budgets.

Understand the local landscape

Requirements can vary significantly from one jurisdiction to the next. Taking the time to understand local codes, approval processes, and key contacts can reduce friction and prevent surprises later in the project.

Build relationships with Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs)

Establishing open lines of communication with local inspectors and permitting officials can help streamline approvals. Early conversations often lead to clearer expectations and fewer revisions during the review process.

Standardize internal processes where possible

Even though external requirements vary; internal workflows don’t have to. Creating consistent documentation, checklists, and submission processes can help teams move more efficiently and reduce the risk of missed details.

Leverage the right expertise

Whether it’s in-house specialists or trusted partners, having access to permitting and code expertise is becoming increasingly important—especially for projects involving high-pile storage, racking systems, or automation.

Educate customers upfront

Permitting delays are often outside your control, but expectations are not. Helping customers understand timelines, requirements, and potential challenges early on builds trust and reduces frustration down the line.

Key Takeaways

Permitting is no longer a routine step, it’s a critical part of how projects are planned, executed, and delivered.

As requirements continue to evolve, companies that treat permitting as a strategic priority, not just a compliance task, will be better positioned to avoid delays, reduce risk, and create smoother project experiences.

The organizations that stand out will be those that anticipate challenges, guide customers through the process, and bring clarity to an increasingly complex environment.

Sources

National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) – Occupational Licensing Legislation Database

Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) – Construction Industry Outlook

U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Permit America to Build

McKinsey & Company – Unlocking US federal permitting: A sustainable growth imperative

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 13) – NFPA Codes and Standards