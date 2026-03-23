Ecommerce is Reshaping Buyer Expectations—Are You Keeping Up?

By MHEDA

Ecommerce is rapidly becoming a core part of how business gets done across the material handling industry.

Today’s buyers, especially next-generation decision-makers, are turning to online platforms first to research products, compare options, and in many cases, complete purchases. Even in complex, relationship-driven industries, expectations are shifting toward speed, transparency, and digital accessibility.

Ecommerce is no longer a “nice to have.” It’s becoming a critical component of how customers evaluate and choose partners.

Why Ecommerce Adoption is Accelerating

Several forces are driving this shift across the industry:

Changing Buy er Demographics. A new generation of buyers have entered the workforce, bringing different expectations with them. These buyers prefer self-service research, minimal friction, and the ability to access information on demand. They don’t want to wait for a callback, they want answers now. The Rise of Self-Service Expectations. Buyers increasingly expect the same ease of experience they get in B2C environments. The majority of B2B decision-makers now prefer remote or self-service interactions over traditional in-person engagement. That doesn’t mean relationships go away. It means the buying journey starts long before a conversation ever happens. Faster Decision Cycles. Time is becoming a competitive differentiator. When product specs, pricing guidance, and availability are accessible online, buyers can move more quickly. Companies that rely solely on manual quoting or back-and-forth communication risk slowing down the process and losing momentum. Increased Competitive Pressure. Your competitors aren’t just local anymore. Digital platforms expand visibility, making it easier for buyers to explore alternative suppliers. Companies that offer seamless online experiences stand out, while those without a digital presence risk being overlooked entirely.

What Ecommerce Actually Means for This Industry

Ecommerce in material handling doesn’t look like a typical “add to cart” experience, and it doesn’t have to. It can include:

Online product catalogs with detailed specifications

Customer portals for quotes, order tracking, and account history

Configurators for complex equipment or systems

Digital access to parts, service scheduling, and documentation

The goal isn’t to replace relationships. It’s to enhance accessibility and remove friction in the buying process.

The Real Business Impact

Companies that invest in ecommerce capabilities are seeing measurable benefits:

Shorter sales cycles due to faster access to information

Improved customer experience through transparency and convenience

Higher customer retention driven by ease of doing business

Operational efficiency by reducing manual processes

According to Digital Commerce 360, B2B ecommerce sales in the U.S. surpassed $2 trillion, highlighting just how significant this shift has become. This isn’t a trend on the horizon, it’s already here.

Moving from Traditional to Hybrid Selling

The most effective organizations aren’t choosing between digital and relationship-based selling, they’re combining both.

A strong ecommerce strategy supports your sales team by equipping buyers with the information they need before conversations even begin. This allows sales reps to spend less time answering basic questions and more time focusing on higher-value, consultative discussions. At the same time, it creates a more consistent experience across every customer touchpoint, from initial research to final purchase.

Ecommerce isn’t a replacement for your team, it’s an extension of it.

Where to Start

For many companies, the biggest challenge isn’t whether to invest in ecommerce, it’s how to begin:

Start with visibility. Ensure your website clearly communicates products, capabilities, and solutions.

Prioritize high-impact features. Focus on tools that reduce friction, like product search, spec sheets, and quote request functionality.

Align internally. Sales, marketing, and operations should be aligned on how digital tools support the customer journey.

Think evolution, not overhaul. Ecommerce doesn’t have to be built all at once. Start small and expand over time.

Key Takeaways

Ecommerce is becoming a baseline expectation. Buyers increasingly expect digital access to information, products, and services before engaging directly with a company.

The buying journey is changing. Self-service research and online interactions are now a dominant part of how decisions are made.

Digital and relationship selling must work together. The strongest companies are blending ecommerce capabilities with consultative sales strategies.

Getting started matters more than being perfect. Incremental improvements in digital experience can have an immediate impact on customer engagement and competitiveness.

Sources

Distribution Strategy Group – Ecommerce Platform Imperatives

Inbound Logistics – Supply Chain Predictions: Roadmap to 2030

SupplyChain247 – Ecommerce News

Digital Commerce 360– US Ecommerce Sales