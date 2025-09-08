ALAN Marks 20 Years of Disaster Relief and Logistics Support

This month marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast, claiming more than 1,800 lives and causing over $100 billion in damages. As one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history, it left behind unforgettable images of destruction—and important lessons about disaster response.

In the aftermath, nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations stepped forward to provide relief. Their efforts demonstrated that disaster response is most effective when businesses, supply chain experts, and logistics professionals are actively involved.

Out of those lessons, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) was founded. A group of visionary logistics and supply chain leaders recognized that the industry’s expertise and resources could make a meaningful difference in times of crisis. Since its creation in 2005, ALAN has coordinated life-saving logistics support during disasters of all kinds, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and pandemics.

Now, two decades later, ALAN is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The organization is honoring both the challenges that shaped its beginnings and the many partnerships and contributions that have fueled its mission over the years.

The celebration will take place in October, bringing together members of the supply chain and disaster relief communities to reflect on two decades of impact and look ahead to the future of humanitarian logistics. Register for the celebration >>

Read the full article and ALAN’s August 2025 Newsletter >>