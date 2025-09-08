ALAN Marks 20 Years of Disaster Relief and Logistics Support

ALAN Marks 20 Years of Disaster Relief and Logistics Support

This month marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast, claiming more than 1,800 lives and causing over $100 billion in damages. As one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history, it left behind unforgettable images of destruction—and important lessons about disaster response.

In the aftermath, nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations stepped forward to provide relief. Their efforts demonstrated that disaster response is most effective when businesses, supply chain experts, and logistics professionals are actively involved.

Out of those lessons, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) was founded. A group of visionary logistics and supply chain leaders recognized that the industry’s expertise and resources could make a meaningful difference in times of crisis. Since its creation in 2005, ALAN has coordinated life-saving logistics support during disasters of all kinds, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and pandemics.

Now, two decades later, ALAN is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The organization is honoring both the challenges that shaped its beginnings and the many partnerships and contributions that have fueled its mission over the years.

The celebration will take place in October, bringing together members of the supply chain and disaster relief communities to reflect on two decades of impact and look ahead to the future of humanitarian logistics. Register for the celebration >>

Read the full article and ALAN’s August 2025 Newsletter >>

Subscribe to MHEDA News & Insights

Stay up to date with the latest material handling industry news.
SIGN-UP NOW
Scroll to Top

Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

2025 and Beyond: Strategic Moves for Business Growth and Sustainability
Tuesday, April 29 from 9:45 am to 11:00 am

Key Takeaways from MHEDA’s DSC Report
Tuesday, April 29 from 1:15 pm to 2:30 pm