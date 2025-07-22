How AI Is (Actually) Being Used in Manufacturing and Distribution

Cut Through the Hype—Here’s Where AI Is Delivering Real Results Today

In a recent Forbes article, AI For Manufacturing And Distributors: Where Is It?, author, business expert, columnist and 2025 MHEDA Convention speaker, Gene Marks explores how artificial intelligence is actually being used in today’s manufacturing and distribution environments—not just in theory, but in practice. While the headlines are filled with predictions and promises, Marks takes a grounded look at where AI is delivering results right now.

Back Office Gains – Yes. Shop Floor? Still Early.
Tech giants like Microsoft and Google have rolled out thousands of AI use cases—mostly focused on improving emails, data analysis, customer service, and research. Some manufacturing-specific examples do exist:

  • Rolls-Royce is optimizing turbine production and reducing downtime.
  • Grupo Bimbo and ZF Group are boosting efficiency with custom apps and automation.
  • UPS built a digital twin of its entire network, and Geotab uses AI for real-time fleet and route optimization.

While promising, these examples often use vague terms like “optimize” and “enhance”—making it hard to assess real financial impact unless you’re inside the company.

At Industry Trade Shows – Robotics Is the Standout
Despite incremental engineering improvements, most machinery still relies on traditional advancements—not AI. The exception? Robotics.

  • Amazon’s Vulcan robots use AI to sort, pack, and move products.
  • ABB Robotics and others offer AI-powered picking and handling tools.
  • Nissan and companies like Four Hands are automating warehouse loading and unloading with robotic systems.
  • Firms like Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, and Unitree are developing robots that inspect, transport, sort, and maintain equipment. 

What It Means for Distributors & Manufacturers
If you’re looking to invest in AI, your short-term ROI likely lies in back-office improvements. But the long-term opportunity—and where your real dollars will go—is AI-driven robotics. Now is the time to plan, budget, and prepare your team for what’s next.

Read the full article AI For Manufacturing And Distributors: Where Is It?

