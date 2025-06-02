Zero-Emission Forklift Regulation Implementation Update

Updates Regarding Implementation of CARB’s Zero-Emission Forklift Regulation

Background

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted the Zero-Emission Forklift (ZEF) regulation in June 2024, and the Office of Administrative Law approved it on September 16, 2024. The ZEF regulation, which consists of California Code of Regulations, Title 13, Sections 3000-3011, is intended to reduce emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), fine particulate matter (PM), other criteria pollutants, toxic air contaminants, and greenhouse gases (GHG) from Large Spark-Ignition (LSI) Forklifts. The regulation includes requirements for forklift fleet operators, rental agencies, dealers, and manufacturers. Zero-emission forklifts, such as those that run on battery-electric and fuel-cell powertrains, have been successfully used for decades. They are widely used and often provide fuel and maintenance cost savings compared to spark-ignition forklifts. They have proven to be effective alternatives to internal combustion forklifts, particularly in the logistics industry.

The purpose of this document is to notify the public on CARB’s implementation of the ZEF regulation, since CARB has not yet sought authorization from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) for the ZEF regulation pursuant to section 209(e)(2)(A) of the Clean Air Act.

Until U.S. EPA grants such authorization or determines authorization is not necessary, CARB staff will not enforce the ZEF regulation against any privately-owned or operated fleets. CARB will not prohibit manufacturers, dealers, or rental agencies from producing, offering for sale, selling, or renting LSI forklifts in California if the forklifts meet all other federal and state regulations. CARB will not enforce the ZEF regulation for acts or omissions by the above-identified private parties that occur prior to U.S. EPA authorization of the ZEF regulation. CARB will issue a notice when authorization is granted.

CARB staff will continue to implement the ZEF regulation, for example, by updating the online reporting system to enable voluntary compliance.

CARB staff encourages fleets to voluntarily report and comply with the ZEF regulation until authorization is granted.

Further Information

CARB staff will strive to maintain communication and collaboration with interested parties regarding the ZEF Regulation as we work towards bringing cleaner air to millions of Californians and combating climate change. For questions or concerns please contact us at zeforklifts@arb.ca.gov or visit California Air Resources Board.