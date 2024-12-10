Wholesale Distribution’s Role in Data Center Growth

On November 4, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), in partnership with the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), submitted joint comments to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). These comments highlight the vital role wholesale distributors play in fueling the growth of data centers—a cornerstone of the digital economy.

Key Priorities Addressed

Streamlining Permitting: NAW emphasized the need to address federal, state, and local permitting challenges that currently slow down infrastructure projects. Removing these bottlenecks is critical to meeting the surging demand for domestic data center capacity. Recognizing Wholesalers as Critical Industries: By classifying wholesaler-distributors as essential, public-private partnerships can be strengthened, ensuring smoother collaboration during development. Investing in Workforce Development: Expanding access to technical training, non-traditional education, and apprenticeship programs is vital for attracting and retaining the skilled workforce necessary to build and maintain this infrastructure.

Why It Matters

Data centers are the backbone of everything from cloud computing to AI innovation, and their growth directly impacts the economy. The wholesale distribution industry is at the heart of this transformation, ensuring materials, equipment, and expertise are available to meet demand. Regulatory hurdles, talent shortages, and underdeveloped partnerships threaten to slow progress.

What’s Next

Policymakers and industry stakeholders must align efforts to accelerate permitting, develop talent pipelines, and recognize the essential role of wholesaler-distributors. As data center growth continues to soar, these steps will ensure the industry remains resilient and competitive.

