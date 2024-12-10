What Paul Atkins’ Leadership Could Mean for Climate Disclosure Rules

Paul Atkins, former President Trump’s nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has a history of opposing the Climate Disclosure Rule. If confirmed, Atkins is expected to prioritize repealing the rule, signaling a potential rollback of corporate climate reporting requirements.

What’s at Stake

The Climate Disclosure Rule, finalized in March but paused in April due to lawsuits, mandates that publicly traded companies disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, including:

Scope 1 and 2 Emissions: Direct emissions from company operations and energy use.

Scope 3 Emissions (Dropped in Final Rule): Indirect emissions across a company's value chain, which would have affected not just public companies but also private entities like wholesaler-distributors.

Why It Matters

For Public Companies: A repeal of the rule would reduce reporting burdens, but it may also attract scrutiny from investors and stakeholders increasingly demanding transparency on environmental impacts.

For Private Companies: The original proposal's inclusion of Scope 3 emissions raised concerns among private businesses. While these requirements were ultimately dropped, any future rule changes could reignite debates over the broader implications for supply chains.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, businesses must balance compliance with market expectations for sustainability, making proactive planning and stakeholder engagement more critical than ever.

