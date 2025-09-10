Used Equipment Market Report: August 2025

Track Market Trends with the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI)

The EVI delivers real-time insight into equipment values across trucking, construction, agriculture, and RV markets. Powered by Sandhills’ proprietary FleetEvaluator tool, it helps monitor pricing trends, inventory levels, and market shifts with accuracy and confidence

August 2025 Report Highlights

Aerial Lifts – Inventory rose 1.76% M/M and 4.19% YOY, led by articulating boom lifts and rough terrain scissor lifts. Asking values edged up slightly but fell 6.73% YOY, marking six straight months of declines. Auction values were mixed, up 0.58% M/M, down 4.9% YOY, with slab scissor lifts posting the strongest gains.

View and download the latest used equipment reports:

What Makes the EVI Unique

Comprehensive Market Insight – Draws from multiple data sources including auction, retail, trade-in, cash, rental, and asking prices across the U.S. and Canada.

– Draws from multiple data sources including auction, retail, trade-in, cash, rental, and asking prices across the U.S. and Canada. Detailed Reporting – Breaks down values by manufacturer, model, model year, age, horsepower, operating weight, and other asset attributes.

– Breaks down values by manufacturer, model, model year, age, horsepower, operating weight, and other asset attributes. Powered by FleetEvaluator – Built on Sandhills’ proprietary valuation tool, leveraging $140B+ in annual retail and auction data plus dozens of market health indicators.

Data Definitions

Auction Data: Verified results from both internal and external auctions.

Verified results from both internal and external auctions. Asking Data: Dealer listing prices from Sandhills websites.

Dealer listing prices from Sandhills websites. Inventory: Total units listed on MachineryTrader.com at month’s end.

Total units listed on MachineryTrader.com at month’s end. Percentage of Inventory Sold: Units sold divided by total inventory.

Units sold divided by total inventory. Model Years: Covers used equipment aged 1–40 years.

If you would like any additional data please contact Sandhills Global: Mitch Helman: mitch-helman@sandhills.com

Jim Ryan: jim-ryan@sandhills.com