The Impact of New Administration on Business and the Supply Chain

The Impact of the New Administration on Business and the Supply Chain

As the new administration takes office, its policies and priorities may impact business and supply chain operations. This article explores these potential changes and their implications. The new administration’s focus on sourcing could drive a surge in demand for domestic production and localized supply chains. Material handling businesses stand to benefit as companies invest in automation, robotics, and advanced logistics to meet these demands efficiently.

Visit SupplyChainBrain for more information.

Subscribe to MHEDA News & Insights

Stay up to date with the latest material handling industry news.
SIGN-UP NOW
Scroll to Top

Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

2025 and Beyond: Strategic Moves for Business Growth and Sustainability
Tuesday, April 29 from 9:45 am to 11:00 am

Key Takeaways from MHEDA’s DSC Report
Tuesday, April 29 from 1:15 pm to 2:30 pm