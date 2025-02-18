The Impact of the New Administration on Business and the Supply Chain

As the new administration takes office, its policies and priorities may impact business and supply chain operations. This article explores these potential changes and their implications. The new administration’s focus on sourcing could drive a surge in demand for domestic production and localized supply chains. Material handling businesses stand to benefit as companies invest in automation, robotics, and advanced logistics to meet these demands efficiently.

Visit SupplyChainBrain for more information.