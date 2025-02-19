Tariffs, Trade, and Geopolitics

The article “Tariffs Are Sword and Shield of US Economic Security in Cold War Two” by Jason Schenker, published on February 10, 2025, discusses the strategic use of tariffs by the United States to bolster economic security amid escalating global tensions, particularly with China.

Key Points:

1. Strategic Use of Tariffs: The U.S. government has implemented tariffs as both offensive and defensive tools to protect domestic industries and counteract unfair trade practices by rival nations.

2. Economic Security Measures: Tariffs are employed to reduce dependency on foreign imports, especially in critical sectors like technology and defense, thereby enhancing national security.

3. Global Trade Dynamics: The imposition of tariffs has led to shifts in global supply chains, with companies relocating production to mitigate tariff impacts. This realignment reflects a broader trend of deglobalization and increased economic nationalism.

4. Historical Context: The article draws parallels to past U.S. protectionist policies, suggesting that current measures are a continuation of strategies used to promote industrial growth and safeguard economic interests.

5. Policy Implications: While tariffs aim to protect domestic jobs and industries, they also risk retaliatory actions from trade partners, potential trade wars, and increased costs for consumers and businesses.

In summary, Schenker argues that in the context of “Cold War Two,” tariffs serve as crucial instruments for the U.S. to navigate complex international economic challenges and maintain economic sovereignty.

For a more comprehensive understanding, read the full article on the Forbes website at https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonschenker/2025/02/10/tariffs-are-sword-and-shield-of-us-economic-security-in-cold-war-two/

 

