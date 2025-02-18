State Warehouse Legislation Update

The warehouse industry is increasingly in the spotlight as several states introduce legislation targeting worker safety and operational transparency. From ergonomics to employment quotas, recent legislative efforts in New York, Illinois, and Virginia could have significant implications for the material handling sector.

What’s Next

Here is a breakdown of legislative developments to monitor:

  • New York – 5081-C – Taking effect on June 1, 2025, this will require employers to minimize risks of injuries through proactive measures and training.
  • New York – 808 – A proposed expansion to S.5081-C that would broaden the definition of work-related injuries.
  • Illinois – HB 2547 – This legislation would mandate written quota disclosures to employees and establishes penalties for noncompliance.
  • Virginia – SB 967 – Although this bill failed to advance, it highlights mandating written quota disclosures to employees and establishes penalties for noncompliance. Proposals could resurface in Virginia or inspire action in other jurisdictions.

