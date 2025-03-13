Senate Confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmed as Labor Secretary in Bipartisan Vote, Industry Leaders Express Support

The Senate confirmed former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) as Secretary of Labor in a bipartisan 67-32 vote. Seventeen Democrats joined most Republicans in supporting her nomination, while some GOP senators opposed her due to her backing of the PRO Act, which strengthens union organizing rights.

Republicans see Chavez-DeRemer’s confirmation as a shift from Biden-era labor policies, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) praising President Trump’s commitment to working Americans. She now leads a department with 16,000 employees and a potential $13.9 billion budget for 2025.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) welcomed her confirmation, emphasizing their commitment to working with her and the Department of Labor to support policies that drive innovation, economic opportunity, and workforce growth. NAW, representing a sector that employs six million Americans, looks forward to engaging with Chavez-DeRemer on key industry issues.

Despite some opposition from the GOP’s right flank, her support from key Democrats helped secure confirmation. She has committed to aligning with Trump’s labor priorities as she takes on the role. Full story: The Hill, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors