NLRB Nomination Under Fire: Business Groups Urge Senate to Reject Lauren McFerran

On December 3, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), along with 52 other organizations, sent a letter urging the Senate to reject Lauren McFerran’s nomination for another term as Chair of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The push comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on McFerran’s nomination, with a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Key Concerns Raised

Policy Overreach: Critics argue McFerran has advanced an extreme policy agenda that has overturned decades of precedent, with some decisions invalidated or condemned by the Supreme Court and other federal courts. Mismanagement Allegations: The NLRB’s own Office of the Inspector General and federal courts have identified instances of mismanagement and malfeasance under her leadership.

Why It Matters

McFerran’s reappointment could solidify a labor-friendly agenda, impacting policies on unionization, collective bargaining, and workplace standards. This could lead to increased regulatory burdens for businesses. For the NLRB: The ongoing controversy raises questions about leadership accountability and the Board’s ability to maintain balanced and effective governance.

The stakes are high as the Senate weighs McFerran’s nomination, with implications for the balance of labor and business interests in the U.S. workplace.

