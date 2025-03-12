Looking Beyond Recession

Trump Acknowledges Possible 2025 Recession, Stresses Long-Term Economic Goals

In a recent interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the U.S. economy’s future, though he didn’t rule out the possibility of a recession in 2025. Trump explained that predicting such outcomes is difficult, particularly given the “big” transitions underway, including his efforts to bring wealth back to America through measures like tariffs and reducing the federal workforce.

While the economy showed promise early in Trump’s second term, recent signs, such as a rising unemployment rate and falling consumer confidence, have raised concerns. Trump remains focused on long-term goals, urging Americans to consider the bigger picture, much like China’s long-term economic outlook. He emphasized his push to strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector, offering a simple message to manufacturers: “Build it here. There’s no tariff.”

Despite these concerns, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remains optimistic, insisting that a recession is not on the horizon and claiming that Trump will continue to win for the American people. Full story: Politico

