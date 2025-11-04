DIS Corp 2026 Equipment Dealer Technology Trends Report

In-depth look at how dealers can stay competitive in today’s market.

Bellingham, WA – DIS, a leading provider of equipment dealership management software, has released its 2026 Equipment Dealer Technology Trends Report: The Future-Ready Dealership. The report provides an in-depth look at how dealers can stay competitive in today’s market by leveraging analytics and embracing emerging technologies.

As the market faces growing challenges, the most successful dealerships are no longer relying on instinct alone. The report highlights how forward-thinking dealers are:

  • Harnessing data and analytics to uncover patterns, track key metrics, and identify opportunities hidden in their operations.
  • Implementing AI and automation to streamline processes, reduce errors, and free up staff to focus on customer engagement.
  • Applying emotional intelligence to strengthen customer relationships, motivate teams, and maintain the human touch that drives loyalty.

“Success in 2026 will come not just from working harder, but from working smarter,” says Shane Waldemar, General Manager at DIS. “Our report shows how leading dealers are balancing analytics, automation, and human judgment to move from insight to impact, creating dealerships that are both efficient and emotionally intelligent.”

Dealer Information Systems (DIS) is a leading provider of business management software for agriculture, lift truck, construction, and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors. For over 40 years, DIS has empowered dealership teams to collaborate seamlessly, streamline operations, and boost sales and service performance—at scale. Beyond software, DIS delivers the technology and industry expertise to fuel dealer success now and well into the future.

