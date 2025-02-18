AI in the Workplace: Labor Legislation Update

AI in the Workplace: Labor Legislation Update

Two recently proposed bills in New York aim to address AI’s implications for hiring practices and workplace flexibility, offering both opportunities and challenges for various employers. The use of AI and algorithms in hiring and workforce management in material handling businesses can improve efficiency, but it also raises concerns about privacy, fairness, and transparency. The proposed legislation reflects a growing push to regulate these tools and their use in employment decisions.

What’s Next

Here is a breakdown of legislative developments to monitor:

  • New York – 185 – This bill would target the use of electronic monitoring and automated employment decision tools by employers or employment agencies.
  • New York – 218 – This bill focuses on flexible working arrangements, requiring employers to consider and respond to employee requests in “good faith.”

