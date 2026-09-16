Your Supplier Costs Went Up. How Long Did Your Pricing Lag Behind?

Author: Nelson Valderrama, Founder and CEO of Intuilize

Recent NAW survey results and independent case studies show that understanding the days-long gap between supplier cost increases and pricing response can help distributors feel more confident in protecting margins. The second in this three-part “The Hidden Majority” series shows that every day you wait, margin slips away.

Where This Data Comes From

The 2Q26 Baird-NAW Industrial Distribution Survey — conducted in early July — tracked how distributors respond when the cost of goods increases, alongside open-text commentary describing the mechanics of that response. But knowing how you responded doesn’t tell you what it cost you. For that, we turn to independent case data from distributor operations, outside the survey sample, which shows what this lag actually costs in dollars when measured directly at the SKU level.

See extensive findings and analysis from the 2Q26 Survey in NAW’s latest MarketPulse Report — Premium access, Store Link

The Cost Updates Fast. The Price Doesn’t.

When a supplier announces a cost increase, the cost side of the ledger updates fast. Someone receives the notice, updates the standard cost in the ERP and the system reflects the new cost within days, sometimes within the same week.

The pricing side tells a different story. Updating a price isn’t a single action. It’s a decision that has to route through whoever “owns” pricing for that product, that customer or that region. And the survey data suggest that handoff isn’t fast or uniform.

91% of distributors report using price increases in response to cost pressures. But “using price increases” and “having updated every affected price promptly” are two different claims. The first is a strategy. The second is an execution outcome, and execution outcomes often lag behind stated strategy, especially across a SKU catalog that can run into the thousands.

What the Lag Actually Costs

The survey data establishes that distributors do respond to cost pressure. But it doesn’t directly measure how many days that response takes or what those days cost. For that, it helps to look beyond the survey sample to documented case data from actual distributor operations that track outcomes at the SKU level.

One example comes from a distributor’s own operational case history rather than the survey: a supplier took weeks to communicate a tariff-related cost increase. By the time they adjusted pricing in response, the business had lost nearly $87,000 in margin on that single account relationship. The cause wasn’t a refusal to reprice; the gap between cost change and price change simply ran longer than anyone tracked. That’s one documented case, not a survey statistic, and it’s worth being direct about that distinction. Still, it’s a real, traceable number, not an estimate.

A second, separate case study shows the same mechanism playing out more slowly and quietly. Gross margin on a single product line approached zero over roughly two years because pricing didn’t keep pace as costs fell below it. Again, a single documented case, not a population-level finding. But the mechanism it illustrates (cost moves, price doesn’t, margin erodes silently) matches the mechanism the survey commentary describes distributors experiencing in real time.

Operational teams that track this interval directly at the SKU level have found that hesitation between a cost increase and the corresponding price adjustment can produce roughly 160 basis points of margin erosion. Again, this is a documented operational finding rather than a cross-sample survey statistic, but it’s a meaningful number when compounded across the full catalog and year.

Why the Gap Exists

The gap isn’t about distributors refusing to reprice. The survey commentary makes clear that most distributors intend to pass costs through:

“The increases are so large that we have no choice but to pass them on.” — Distributor response, NAW-Baird survey, regarding tariff strategy

“We will not absorb any portion of the tariff fee. It will either be accepted, or we will not ship the product.” — Distributor response, NAW-Baird survey, regarding tariff strategy

That’s not hesitation. That’s resolve!

The gap shows up elsewhere, in the mechanics of actually executing that resolve across every affected SKU and customer, in the days and weeks after the supplier notice lands.

A price-increase intention has to become a price-increase action, SKU by SKU, customer by customer. That process depends on who’s responsible for translating “we’re raising prices” into an updated number that a customer actually sees in the system. If that responsibility sits with one person, or is split across several people without a clear handoff, the highest-visibility SKUs get updated first — the ones that reps quote daily, the ones tied to the accounts everyone’s watching. The long tail of lower-visibility SKUs sits at the old price for longer, sometimes considerably longer, simply because nobody’s watching that part of the catalog as closely.

This Isn’t a Decision. It’s a Handoff Nobody Owns.

The distinction is key. A decision has a moment where someone said “yes” or “no.” A handoff works differently. It’s a point in the process where responsibility moves from one person or system to another. If nobody owns that specific moment, the work just sits there until someone happens to notice.

Supplier cost increases get noticed fast because they arrive as a formal event: a letter, an email, a documented notice. The pricing response doesn’t get the same push. Nobody sends a follow-up three weeks later asking whether every affected SKU actually got repriced. It either happened as part of someone’s existing routine, or it’s still sitting in a queue, quietly costing margin every day it waits.

The Uniform Response Makes It Worse

There’s a second layer to this problem worth naming directly. When you do catch up on pricing, the adjustment is often uniform: a flat percentage increase applied across the board, rather than a response calibrated to what actually happened to each SKU’s cost.

That’s understandable. Figuring out the precise cost impact per unit, per SKU, across a catalog that can run into the thousands takes real analytical work, and a lot of distributors don’t have the bandwidth to do it in the moment a supplier notice lands. You can execute a flat increase faster. But it also means some of your SKUs end up overpriced relative to their actual cost change, while others, often the ones where the true cost increase was largest, stay underpriced, because the uniform adjustment wasn’t big enough to cover what actually happened to that specific product’s cost structure.

Picture a mid-sized distributor carrying a few thousand active SKUs, multiple quantity break tiers and a customer base in the hundreds. That’s millions of possible price-cost combinations. Without a system built to track cost changes at that level of granularity, a uniform response isn’t a simplification. It’s a guess, applied at scale, that happens to be right for some SKUs and wrong for others.

What This Means Heading into the Next Article

This article looked at the clearest, most measurable version of the lag problem: one cost input, one pricing response and the days that pass in between. The pattern is real, and independent case data confirm it’s costly: tens of thousands of dollars per individual account, and a meaningful basis-point drag when measured across a full catalog.

But cost-to-price lag isn’t the only clock running. While your pricing catches up to cost, you’re also making inventory decisions, reorder points, stocking levels and replenishment economics, against margin assumptions that may already be out of date. And once you reprice inventory (or choose not to), a third gap opens between that decision and its cash impact.

The next and final article in this series connects all three: the cost-to-price gap covered here; the price-to-inventory gap that follows it; and the inventory-to-cash gap that closes the loop. Most distributors watch the first one. Almost none watch all three as a connected sequence.

About the Author

Nelson Valderrama is the Founder and CEO of Intuilize, helping mid-market industrial distributors recover 3–5% in lost margin and release 15–20% of trapped working capital by fixing the decision breakdowns that emerge at scale. He has pioneered AI-driven pricing and inventory optimization, providing decision-makers with accurate, visible and real-time-ready data. You can reach him at nelson@intuilize.com.

NAW MDM PREMIUM: Your Supplier Costs Went Up. How Long Did Your Pricing Lag Behind?