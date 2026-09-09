Workforce Dynamics Are Changing: Is Your Workplace Keeping Up?

By MHEDA

The workplace continues to evolve, and employers are finding that managing today’s workforce requires more than simply filling open positions.

Changing employee expectations, economic uncertainty, rising labor costs, new technology and shifting approaches to work are creating a more complex environment for employers. At the same time, organizations are under pressure to maintain productivity and profitability while keeping employees engaged and accountable.

For leaders, the challenge is finding the right balance: creating a workplace where employees feel supported and connected while maintaining clear expectations for performance.

The Workforce Equation Is Getting More Complex

For several years, workforce conversations centered heavily on recruiting and retaining talent. Those challenges have not disappeared, but organizations are now confronting another question: How do we get the best from the workforce we already have?

Employers are operating more cautiously in an uncertain labor market. Information shared by The Workplace Advisors earlier this year pointed to slower hiring amid trade and economic uncertainty, while employers simultaneously faced continued compensation pressure. Projected 2026 salary increases were expected to remain around 3.2% to 3.5%, while health benefit costs were projected to increase 6.7%—the highest increase in 15 years. Mercer similarly projects that the average cost of employer-sponsored health benefits will exceed $18,500 per employee in 2026.

That combination raises the stakes for workforce decisions. Organizations must think carefully about where they add headcount, how they develop existing employees and whether their teams are structured to perform effectively.

Engagement Remains a Challenge

At the same time employers are asking more from their teams, many employees remain disconnected from their workplaces.

Gallup reported that just 31% of U.S. employees were engaged at work during the first half of 2026, while 18% were actively disengaged. Engagement has remained at 31% since 2024, compared with a recent high of 36% in 2020.

The issue goes beyond whether employees are simply “happy” at work. Engagement is closely connected to whether employees understand expectations, receive useful feedback, see opportunities to develop and understand how their work contributes to the organization.

Gallup’s research found that in 2025, only 47% of U.S. employees strongly agreed that they knew what was expected of them at work. Just 31% strongly agreed that someone at work encouraged their development, 32% felt strongly connected to their organization’s mission or purpose and 28% strongly agreed that their opinions counted.

These gaps can make it difficult to create the alignment organizations need to perform consistently.

Accountability and Engagement Must Work Together

One of the biggest challenges for leaders is balancing engagement with accountability.

Creating a positive employee experience does not mean lowering performance expectations. Likewise, holding employees accountable does not require sacrificing culture or engagement. Strong workplaces need both.

In fact, accountability may be one of the areas where organizations have the most room to improve. Gallup found that fewer than half of leaders rated themselves as outstanding or exceptional at creating accountability, making it the lowest-rated of seven core leadership competencies studied.

Effective accountability begins with clarity. Employees need to understand what success looks like, how their performance will be evaluated and how their individual responsibilities connect to larger organizational goals. Managers then need to reinforce those expectations through regular communication, coaching and feedback.

When expectations are inconsistent or accountability varies from person to person, frustration can spread quickly. High performers may feel their contributions are overlooked, while employees who need additional support may not receive the coaching necessary to improve.

Managers Are at the Center of the Shift

That puts significant responsibility on managers—and managers themselves are navigating many of the same workforce pressures.

Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that global manager engagement fell from 31% in 2022 to 22% in 2025. The report notes that declining manager engagement has accounted for much of the recent downturn in overall employee engagement.

Managers are often expected to translate organizational strategy into daily action while simultaneously coaching employees, communicating change, resolving problems and delivering results. When managers lack the time, tools or training to do those things effectively, the impact can ripple throughout the organization.

Investing in management development therefore becomes more than an employee benefit. It can be an important part of an organization’s performance strategy.

Technology Is Changing How Work Gets Done

Workforce dynamics are also being reshaped by technology—particularly artificial intelligence.

Half of employed U.S. adults now report using AI in their role at least occasionally, while 28% use it at least a few times per week, according to Gallup’s February 2026 research.

As adoption increases, organizations will need to determine not only which technologies to implement, but how roles and expectations should evolve alongside them.

Technology can automate repetitive tasks, improve access to information and increase productivity, but introducing new tools without clear expectations can create confusion. Gallup’s midyear research found stronger engagement among employees when organizations paired AI adoption with clear expectations, thoughtful implementation and active manager support.

The opportunity is not simply to replace tasks with technology. It is to rethink how employees can spend their time on work that requires judgment, expertise, problem-solving, customer relationships and other uniquely human capabilities.

Building a Workforce That Can Adapt

There is no single solution to today’s workforce challenges. Every organization has different employees, customers, roles and business priorities. But several principles can help leaders navigate the changing environment:

Set clear expectations. Employees should understand what success looks like and how their performance contributes to broader business goals.

Employees should understand what success looks like and how their performance contributes to broader business goals. Create consistent accountability. Standards should be communicated clearly and applied fairly across teams.

Standards should be communicated clearly and applied fairly across teams. Equip managers to lead. Give managers the training, tools and support they need to coach employees, communicate change and address performance issues.

Give managers the training, tools and support they need to coach employees, communicate change and address performance issues. Listen to employees. Engagement requires ongoing communication and opportunities for employees to provide meaningful feedback.

Engagement requires ongoing communication and opportunities for employees to provide meaningful feedback. Invest in development. Upskilling and professional development can help existing employees take on greater responsibility as business needs change.

Upskilling and professional development can help existing employees take on greater responsibility as business needs change. Use technology intentionally. Evaluate where technology can improve productivity while ensuring employees understand how new tools affect their roles and expectations.

Evaluate where technology can improve productivity while ensuring employees understand how new tools affect their roles and expectations. Connect people to purpose. Help employees understand not just what they are responsible for, but why their work matters to customers, coworkers and the organization.

The Bottom Line

Workforce dynamics will continue to evolve as economic conditions, employee expectations and technology reshape how work gets done. Organizations that succeed will be those that recognize engagement, accountability and performance are not competing priorities—they reinforce one another.

For leaders, that means creating clarity around expectations, equipping managers to lead effectively, investing in employees and building a culture where people understand both what is expected of them and how their work contributes to the organization’s success.

The goal isn’t simply to have more employees. It’s to build a workforce that is engaged, accountable and equipped to perform as the business changes.

Key Takeaways

Workforce strategy is becoming performance strategy. With hiring more cautious and employment costs continuing to rise, organizations need to maximize the capabilities of the teams they already have.

Engagement and accountability go hand in hand. Employees need support and connection, but they also need clear expectations, consistent feedback and accountability for results.

Managers matter more than ever. Managers are the connection point between organizational priorities and employees’ everyday experience, making effective management development critical.

Technology is changing roles, not eliminating the need for people. AI and automation can increase productivity, but organizations need clear strategies for integrating new tools into employees’ work.

Adaptability is the long-term advantage. Organizations that develop their people, strengthen leadership and continually adjust how work gets done will be better positioned to navigate future workforce changes.

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