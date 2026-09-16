ECONOMIC TRENDS

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rise 1.1% in July, Core Flat

Author: MDM Staff

Transportation equipment and primary metals led the broader July increase. See our breakdown of how orders changed MoM and YoY by product category.

New orders for U.S.-manufactured durable goods increased 1.1% in July to a seasonally adjusted $339.4 billion, according to final data released Sept. 2 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The final estimate was slightly above the $339.3 billion reported in Census’ Aug. 26 advance release, while the 1.1% monthly increase was unchanged. June’s increase was revised to 0.6% from the previously reported 0.5%.

Excluding transportation equipment, July durable goods orders increased 0.4% from June. Orders excluding defense equipment rose 1.3%, while orders for manufacturers with unfilled orders increased 1.2%.

Transportation equipment led the monthly increase with a 2.3% gain. Nondefense aircraft and parts orders jumped 12.7%, defense aircraft and parts increased 4.9% and motor vehicles and parts rose 0.9%.

Primary metals orders increased 2.0% in July, while machinery gained 0.8% and fabricated metal products rose 0.6%. Computers and electronic products orders declined 1.1%, while electrical equipment, appliances and components decreased 0.3%.

Core capital goods orders — nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business equipment investment — were virtually unchanged from June. They were 13.2% higher than a year earlier and up 9.9% through the first seven months of 2026.

Overall durable goods orders were 13.0% higher than in July 2025 on a nonseasonally adjusted basis and increased 7.6% year to date. Communications equipment remained among the strongest categories, with orders up 35.0% YTD, while primary metals increased 14.4% and machinery gained 12.3%.

Meanwhile, shipments of durable goods increased 0.9% in July to $334.6 billion. Durable goods shipments were up 9.7% year over year and 8.4% YTD.

Durable Goods New Orders

Product CategoryJuly MoMJuly YoY2026 YTD
Durable goods total+1.1%+13.0%+7.6%
Excluding transportation+0.4%+12.0%+9.2%
Excluding defense+1.3%+10.9%+5.9%
Manufacturing with unfilled orders+1.2%+15.5%+8.1%
Primary metals+2.0%+20.7%+14.4%
Fabricated metal products+0.6%+11.8%+8.9%
Machinery+0.8%+16.5%+12.3%
Computers and electronic products-1.1%+16.4%+14.3%
Computers and related products-0.3%+18.8%+19.8%
Communications equipment+0.4%+43.1%+35.0%
Electrical equipment, appliances and components-0.3%+6.6%+6.7%
Transportation equipment+2.3%+15.1%+4.7%
Motor vehicles and parts+0.9%+12.0%+10.6%
Nondefense aircraft and parts+12.7%+3.7%-21.8%
Defense aircraft and parts+4.9%+38.4%+22.9%
All other durable goods+0.3%+3.9%+2.5%
Capital goods+1.1%+16.2%+6.3%
Nondefense capital goods+1.8%+10.5%+1.0%
Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft+0.0%+13.2%+9.9%
Defense capital goods-1.5%+58.5%+43.3%

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders Survey, July 2026 final report. Month-over-month changes are seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year and year-to-date changes are based on nonseasonally adjusted data.

NAW MDM: U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rise 1.1% in July, Core Flat

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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