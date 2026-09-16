U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rise 1.1% in July, Core Flat

Author: MDM Staff
Transportation equipment and primary metals led the broader July increase. See our breakdown of how orders changed MoM and YoY by product category.
New orders for U.S.-manufactured durable goods increased 1.1% in July to a seasonally adjusted $339.4 billion, according to final data released Sept. 2 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The final estimate was slightly above the $339.3 billion reported in Census’ Aug. 26 advance release, while the 1.1% monthly increase was unchanged. June’s increase was revised to 0.6% from the previously reported 0.5%.
Excluding transportation equipment, July durable goods orders increased 0.4% from June. Orders excluding defense equipment rose 1.3%, while orders for manufacturers with unfilled orders increased 1.2%.
Transportation equipment led the monthly increase with a 2.3% gain. Nondefense aircraft and parts orders jumped 12.7%, defense aircraft and parts increased 4.9% and motor vehicles and parts rose 0.9%.
Primary metals orders increased 2.0% in July, while machinery gained 0.8% and fabricated metal products rose 0.6%. Computers and electronic products orders declined 1.1%, while electrical equipment, appliances and components decreased 0.3%.
Core capital goods orders — nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business equipment investment — were virtually unchanged from June. They were 13.2% higher than a year earlier and up 9.9% through the first seven months of 2026.
Overall durable goods orders were 13.0% higher than in July 2025 on a nonseasonally adjusted basis and increased 7.6% year to date. Communications equipment remained among the strongest categories, with orders up 35.0% YTD, while primary metals increased 14.4% and machinery gained 12.3%.
Meanwhile, shipments of durable goods increased 0.9% in July to $334.6 billion. Durable goods shipments were up 9.7% year over year and 8.4% YTD.
Durable Goods New Orders
|Product Category
|July MoM
|July YoY
|2026 YTD
|Durable goods total
|+1.1%
|+13.0%
|+7.6%
|Excluding transportation
|+0.4%
|+12.0%
|+9.2%
|Excluding defense
|+1.3%
|+10.9%
|+5.9%
|Manufacturing with unfilled orders
|+1.2%
|+15.5%
|+8.1%
|Primary metals
|+2.0%
|+20.7%
|+14.4%
|Fabricated metal products
|+0.6%
|+11.8%
|+8.9%
|Machinery
|+0.8%
|+16.5%
|+12.3%
|Computers and electronic products
|-1.1%
|+16.4%
|+14.3%
|Computers and related products
|-0.3%
|+18.8%
|+19.8%
|Communications equipment
|+0.4%
|+43.1%
|+35.0%
|Electrical equipment, appliances and components
|-0.3%
|+6.6%
|+6.7%
|Transportation equipment
|+2.3%
|+15.1%
|+4.7%
|Motor vehicles and parts
|+0.9%
|+12.0%
|+10.6%
|Nondefense aircraft and parts
|+12.7%
|+3.7%
|-21.8%
|Defense aircraft and parts
|+4.9%
|+38.4%
|+22.9%
|All other durable goods
|+0.3%
|+3.9%
|+2.5%
|Capital goods
|+1.1%
|+16.2%
|+6.3%
|Nondefense capital goods
|+1.8%
|+10.5%
|+1.0%
|Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft
|+0.0%
|+13.2%
|+9.9%
|Defense capital goods
|-1.5%
|+58.5%
|+43.3%
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders Survey, July 2026 final report. Month-over-month changes are seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year and year-to-date changes are based on nonseasonally adjusted data.