U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rise 1.1% in July, Core Flat

Author: MDM Staff

Transportation equipment and primary metals led the broader July increase. See our breakdown of how orders changed MoM and YoY by product category.

New orders for U.S.-manufactured durable goods increased 1.1% in July to a seasonally adjusted $339.4 billion, according to final data released Sept. 2 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The final estimate was slightly above the $339.3 billion reported in Census’ Aug. 26 advance release, while the 1.1% monthly increase was unchanged. June’s increase was revised to 0.6% from the previously reported 0.5%.

Excluding transportation equipment, July durable goods orders increased 0.4% from June. Orders excluding defense equipment rose 1.3%, while orders for manufacturers with unfilled orders increased 1.2%.

Transportation equipment led the monthly increase with a 2.3% gain. Nondefense aircraft and parts orders jumped 12.7%, defense aircraft and parts increased 4.9% and motor vehicles and parts rose 0.9%.

Primary metals orders increased 2.0% in July, while machinery gained 0.8% and fabricated metal products rose 0.6%. Computers and electronic products orders declined 1.1%, while electrical equipment, appliances and components decreased 0.3%.

Core capital goods orders — nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business equipment investment — were virtually unchanged from June. They were 13.2% higher than a year earlier and up 9.9% through the first seven months of 2026.

Overall durable goods orders were 13.0% higher than in July 2025 on a nonseasonally adjusted basis and increased 7.6% year to date. Communications equipment remained among the strongest categories, with orders up 35.0% YTD, while primary metals increased 14.4% and machinery gained 12.3%.

Meanwhile, shipments of durable goods increased 0.9% in July to $334.6 billion. Durable goods shipments were up 9.7% year over year and 8.4% YTD.