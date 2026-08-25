WHITE PAPER | TALOGY

Three Steps to Building a Culture of Safety Commitment

Three Steps to Building a Culture of Safety Commitment

Creating a safer workplace requires more than policies, procedures and regulatory compliance. It requires a culture where employees at every level understand their role in creating safety, feel comfortable raising concerns and actively look out for one another.

In the whitepaper Three Steps to Building a Culture of Safety Commitment: From Compliance to Commitment, MHEDA Endorsed Partner Talogy explores how organizations can move beyond a compliance-focused approach and create a workplace where safety becomes a shared responsibility.

Moving from Compliance to Commitment

Strong safety cultures don’t happen simply because employees follow the rules. They are built when everyone understands that their decisions and behaviors contribute to the risks an organization faces—and that creating a safe workplace is everyone’s responsibility.

Talogy highlights three areas that can help organizations strengthen that commitment:

Define what safety really means. Safety isn’t something that exists automatically. It is created every day through the actions and decisions of employees throughout an organization. When everyone recognizes their role, safety becomes a shared responsibility rather than the responsibility of one department or leader.

Actively seek out safety concerns. A lack of reported problems doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t any. Employees may hesitate to raise concerns for many reasons. Organizations with strong safety cultures proactively seek feedback through safety assessments, surveys, meetings and, importantly, one-on-one conversations between leaders and employees.

Build a just culture. When incidents occur, focusing solely on individual mistakes can overlook deeper organizational issues. A just culture looks at the systems surrounding an incident—including training, job planning, hiring and other processes—to identify opportunities for improvement while creating an environment where employees feel respected and supported.

Build a Stronger Safety Culture

Moving from compliance to commitment requires organizations to think differently about how safety is created and sustained. By encouraging shared ownership, open communication and a focus on continuous improvement, businesses can create a more resilient safety culture where employees actively contribute to protecting themselves and one another.

Download the full white paper from Talogy to explore the three steps organizations can take to build a culture of safety commitment.

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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