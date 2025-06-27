Build, Grow, Retain — The New Model for Supply Chain Talent

Finding the right talent is just the start — developing, engaging, and retaining supply chain professionals requires a strategic approach that mirrors the supply chain itself.

A recent video feature from SupplyChainBrain ‘Supply Chain Talent Has Its Own Supply Chain’ highlights the unique challenges businesses face when it comes to managing the “supply chain of talent.” Instead of viewing hiring as a one-time transaction, the piece encourages employers to take a long-term, lifecycle-based view of workforce development.

Supply chain leaders need to:

Map the talent pipeline like they would a product pipeline — from recruiting and onboarding to training, development, and succession planning.

like they would a product pipeline — from recruiting and onboarding to training, development, and succession planning. Invest in learning and development as a core part of the employee experience. Equipping teams with the tools to grow within the organization builds engagement and reduces turnover.

as a core part of the employee experience. Equipping teams with the tools to grow within the organization builds engagement and reduces turnover. Adapt to evolving employee expectations, especially from younger workers who prioritize mentorship, purpose-driven work, and career growth opportunities.

For material handling companies, this approach aligns with many MHEDA priorities — building partnerships with schools, offering training opportunities, and developing leaders from within.

As the article explains, talent doesn’t just arrive — it must be sourced, developed, and nurtured just like any critical supply chain asset. To stay competitive, organizations must commit to being as strategic about people as they are about products.

Watch the full interview and read the article on SupplyChainBrain