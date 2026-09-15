The End-of-Lease Opportunity: What Dealers Should Be Asking

With many leases expiring soon, knowing the end-of-term options is key

By Brian Wunsch

Most material handling equipment dealers understand the benefits of fair market value (FMV) leases and offer them as financing options for customers. However, far fewer dealers understand the importance of end-of-term options that take effect when leases expire, whether the customer returns the equipment, purchases it, or extends the lease.

Dealers can improve their customer financing strategies and market growth opportunities by making sure end-of-term changes are clearly defined upfront, reflect their interests and are specified in financing agreements.

This deeper understanding can be useful for a variety of reasons. A dealer might want to be certain that the financing provider (lessor) can handle some of the trickier scenarios that, for example, may result from improper use of the unit, or in other situations, serve to highlight end-of-term options to help close a deal.

Here’s a case in point: a Midwest material handling equipment dealer was able to satisfy a hesitant customer by working with the lessor to provide information on how much the equipment would cost to purchase at the end of the lease, in a way that still maintained the dealer’s ability to have some control over the buyout.

Excess units coming off lease

Understanding end-of-term lease options is especially important now because of the substantial number of lease agreements expiring.

As home deliveries of all kinds spiked during the Covid pandemic, more forklifts and pallet jacks were needed to help warehouses handle the volume. This led to a significant uptick in material handling equipment orders in the early years of the pandemic.

Many of these equipment leases are now five years old, or will be soon, and the number of units being returned will trend higher than usual.

FMVs fueled 51% of financings

Mordor Intelligence research estimates that FMV leases accounted for 51.73% of material handling equipment financings in 2025.

What draws customers to FMVs? This option is an operating lease to use equipment for a certain period of time. The FMV lease typically requires lower monthly payments than other forms of financing and gives customers great flexibility.

Using an FMV lease, customers can also outsource responsibility for equipment management and disposal; improve budgeting based on predictable payments; and easily upgrade assets later, thereby avoiding equipment obsolescence.

Understand end-of-term basics

To optimize customer financing strategies, dealers should have a general understanding of the end-of-term options that come into play and ensure potential opportunities and impacts are addressed up front, preferably in the lease agreement or return rider.

A customer’s three end-of-term options are:

Returning the equipment – In these cases, dealers should clarify the logistics and costs involved and consider whether they want to purchase the assets.

Extending the lease – This scenario provides the dealer potential opportunities for promoting equipment upgrades.

Purchasing the equipment – While the dealer cannot resell the asset at the end of term, there are other potential benefits to discuss with the lessor.

10 questions to ask lessors

Two end-of-term situations are particularly useful for material handling equipment dealers to consider proactively. They are: whether they do, or don’t, want to buy the equipment if it is returned.

Don’t want to buy? Ask this.

What are the shipping costs, and where can the lessor have the unit shipped? What types of costs are associated with bringing the unit back to sellable condition? Are those costs and/or repair conditions clearly defined upfront, in a lease return rider? How much notice does the customer need to give before the end of term? This should be defined in the lease. What are overtime costs for the customer if they exceed allotted hours? Are those costs reasonable? Again, this should be clarified upfront in the lease.

Plan to buy? Ask this instead.

Does the dealer have the right of first refusal, or can the lessor sell the unit as they see fit to whom they see fit, for whatever cost? If the customer keeps the unit into the renewal period, will the lessor allow the dealer to apply any of that upside to the dealer’s residual position? Does the dealer know the residual position that the lessor is placing on the unit at the time of the lease initiation, or is the dealer being told that the fair market value will be determined at the end of the lease? If the dealer purchases the equipment at fair market value, do any overtime costs accrued by the customer get waived or do they go toward the cost of the purchase in situations where the dealer opts for the lessor to bill the customer? In the event of return or repair costs, does the lessor deduct the amount from the buyout and allow the dealer to work that out with the customer, providing the dealer with another profit opportunity?

These questions offer material handling equipment dealers a handy checklist to maximize the benefits of FMV lease customer financing for their businesses.

Three Key Takeaways

Most customer financing transactions for material handling equipment involve fair market value (FMV) leases. More than 51% in 2025, according to one research estimate.

Material handling equipment dealers often provide FMV leases to customers through qualified lessors. But dealers may not understand the importance of the end-of-term options that come into play when leases expire.

Dealers can improve their customer financing strategies and increase growth opportunities by ensuring that end-of-term options are spelled out in detail, up front, and reflect the dealer’s interests.

About Brian Wunsch

Brian Wunsch leads Material Handling Originations for EverBank’s Vendor Equipment Finance business. He is a longtime member of MHEDA with decades of experience in material handling equipment financing. Brian can be reached at brian.wunsch@everbank.com.