SafetyDNA Program: Talogy + Leading U.S. Automotive Manufacturer

Building safety leadership capability to create a more proactive safety culture

A leading U.S. automotive manufacturer was experiencing rapid growth, which led many employees to move into frontline leadership roles earlier than expected. While these leaders were technically skilled, many had limited experience coaching others, influencing behavior, and consistently reinforcing safety expectations across teams.

To help build a more proactive safety culture, Talogy partnered with the organization to deliver the SafetyDNA® for Leaders program. The solution included leadership assessments, safety climate insights, interactive workshops, individual coaching sessions, action planning, and development support for 158 frontline and safety leaders.

The program helped the organization strengthen coaching and leadership capability, improve safety accountability and communication, and support safer workplace behaviors. As a result, the organization reported: