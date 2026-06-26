CASE STUDY | TALOGY

SafetyDNA Program: Talogy + Leading U.S. Automotive Manufacturer

Building safety leadership capability to create a more proactive safety culture

A leading U.S. automotive manufacturer was experiencing rapid growth, which led many employees to move into frontline leadership roles earlier than expected. While these leaders were technically skilled, many had limited experience coaching others, influencing behavior, and consistently reinforcing safety expectations across teams.

To help build a more proactive safety culture, Talogy partnered with the organization to deliver the SafetyDNA® for Leaders program. The solution included leadership assessments, safety climate insights, interactive workshops, individual coaching sessions, action planning, and development support for 158 frontline and safety leaders.

The program helped the organization strengthen coaching and leadership capability, improve safety accountability and communication, and support safer workplace behaviors. As a result, the organization reported:

  • 158 leaders developed
  • 16% reduction in overall safety incidents
  • 40% reduction in acute injury rates
  • 95% positive participant feedback
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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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