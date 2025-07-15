State Policy Update: AI Legislation Landscape

States push ahead with AI legislation as federal moratorium is left out of new law

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law—without a proposed federal moratorium on state and local AI regulations. Although NAW supported the moratorium, it was removed by a 99-1 Senate vote.

As a result, states remain fully empowered to legislate and regulate AI. This is particularly relevant in states like California, Colorado, New York, Connecticut, and Texas, where AI laws are actively progressing. In 2025 alone, all 50 states, plus D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, introduced AI-related bills, with over half enacting at least one into law.

NAW continues to monitor these developments and advocate for a uniform national approach to avoid a complex patchwork of regulations that could hinder innovation in the wholesale distribution industry.

Read the full update by NAW Government Relations Department.

Subscribe to MHEDA News & Insights

Stay up to date with the latest material handling industry news.
SIGN-UP NOW
Scroll to Top

Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

2025 and Beyond: Strategic Moves for Business Growth and Sustainability
Tuesday, April 29 from 9:45 am to 11:00 am

Key Takeaways from MHEDA’s DSC Report
Tuesday, April 29 from 1:15 pm to 2:30 pm