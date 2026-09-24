Industry Sentiment Report — Q3 Executive Summary

MHEDA | INTERACT ANALYSIS

At a Glance

MHEDA’s inaugural Industry Sentiment Report points to growing confidence

across the material handling industry. While members reported mixed business

conditions over the previous three months, expectations improve considerably

looking ahead, with stronger demand, continued hiring and larger opportunities

anticipated across several industry segments

Key Findings

Demand is Building

Expectations for new orders improve across every respondent group, with stronger demand

expected to help rebuild backlogs and support larger deal sizes. The 12-month outlook also

remains positive across the major industry segments.

Companies are Preparing for Growth

Hiring intentions are strengthening while employee turnover is expected to remain largely stable or

decline. Members appear to be investing in their teams now in anticipation of increased business

activity.

Customers Want More Complex Solutions

Members continue to see customers gravitating toward more sophisticated and integrated solutions,

reflecting demand for automation, productivity and operational efficiency improvements.

Challenges Haven’t Disappeared

Challenges remain. Talent acquisition, retention and

workforce demographics were the most frequently

identified concern, followed by economic uncertainty,

tariffs and market conditions, as well as sales, customer

demand and buying behavior.

The Big Picture

The Q3 results show an industry looking ahead with greater confidence. Members are anticipating

stronger demand and investing in their workforce while continuing to navigate economic

uncertainty, profitability pressures and talent challenges. Future quarterly reports will provide an

ongoing benchmark for tracking how these conditions and expectations evolve.

Log in to your MHEDA member account to explore the full findings, compare outlooks across business types and see how your perspective aligns with the broader industry.