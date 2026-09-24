Industry Sentiment Report — Q3 Executive Summary
MHEDA | INTERACT ANALYSIS
At a Glance
MHEDA’s inaugural Industry Sentiment Report points to growing confidence
across the material handling industry. While members reported mixed business
conditions over the previous three months, expectations improve considerably
looking ahead, with stronger demand, continued hiring and larger opportunities
anticipated across several industry segments
Key Findings
Demand is Building
Expectations for new orders improve across every respondent group, with stronger demand
expected to help rebuild backlogs and support larger deal sizes. The 12-month outlook also
remains positive across the major industry segments.
Companies are Preparing for Growth
Hiring intentions are strengthening while employee turnover is expected to remain largely stable or
decline. Members appear to be investing in their teams now in anticipation of increased business
activity.
Customers Want More Complex Solutions
Members continue to see customers gravitating toward more sophisticated and integrated solutions,
reflecting demand for automation, productivity and operational efficiency improvements.
Challenges Haven’t Disappeared
Challenges remain. Talent acquisition, retention and
workforce demographics were the most frequently
identified concern, followed by economic uncertainty,
tariffs and market conditions, as well as sales, customer
demand and buying behavior.
The Big Picture
The Q3 results show an industry looking ahead with greater confidence. Members are anticipating
stronger demand and investing in their workforce while continuing to navigate economic
uncertainty, profitability pressures and talent challenges. Future quarterly reports will provide an
ongoing benchmark for tracking how these conditions and expectations evolve.