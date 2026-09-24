MATERIAL HANDLING REPORTS

Industry Sentiment Report — Q3 Executive Summary

Industry Sentiment Report — Q3 Executive Summary

MHEDA | INTERACT ANALYSIS

At a Glance

MHEDA’s inaugural Industry Sentiment Report points to growing confidence
across the material handling industry. While members reported mixed business
conditions over the previous three months, expectations improve considerably
looking ahead, with stronger demand, continued hiring and larger opportunities
anticipated across several industry segments

Key Findings

Demand is Building

Expectations for new orders improve across every respondent group, with stronger demand
expected to help rebuild backlogs and support larger deal sizes. The 12-month outlook also
remains positive across the major industry segments.

Companies are Preparing for Growth

Hiring intentions are strengthening while employee turnover is expected to remain largely stable or
decline. Members appear to be investing in their teams now in anticipation of increased business
activity.

Customers Want More Complex Solutions

Members continue to see customers gravitating toward more sophisticated and integrated solutions,
reflecting demand for automation, productivity and operational efficiency improvements.

Challenges Haven’t Disappeared

Challenges remain. Talent acquisition, retention and
workforce demographics were the most frequently
identified concern, followed by economic uncertainty,
tariffs and market conditions, as well as sales, customer
demand and buying behavior.

 

The Big Picture

The Q3 results show an industry looking ahead with greater confidence. Members are anticipating
stronger demand and investing in their workforce while continuing to navigate economic
uncertainty, profitability pressures and talent challenges. Future quarterly reports will provide an
ongoing benchmark for tracking how these conditions and expectations evolve.

Log in to your MHEDA member account to explore the full findings, compare outlooks across business types and see how your perspective aligns with the broader industry.
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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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