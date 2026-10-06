Partnership Cuts Container Unload Times by 50%

Carolina Handling, Gorbel, and Frogg Toggs Showcase the Power of Partnership, Cutting Container Unload Times by Up to 50%

Consultative approach helps customer reduce labor hours, improve productivity, and optimize warehouse operations.

CHARLOTTE, NC (October 2, 2026) — Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central Time Zone, is proud to highlight a customer success story, demonstrating how a consultative approach to material handling challenges can help organizations improve productivity, optimize labor utilization, and support long-term growth.

Frogg Toggs, an Alabama-based leading manufacturer of outdoor apparel, partnered with Carolina Handling to improve the efficiency of its container unloading process. After evaluating the operation and exploring available options, Carolina Handling recommended Gorbel’s Destuff-it™ portable ergonomic conveyor system. Designed to bring associates to the product while the conveyor handles product movement, the solution offered an opportunity to increase throughput, improve dock utilization, reduce labor requirements, enhance associate safety, and support future growth without increasing headcount.

The impact was measurable almost immediately:

Container unload times reduced from 2-3 hours to 1-1.5 hours per trailer

Labor requirements reduced from 8-9 associates to 6-7 associates

Total labor hours reduced from 16-27 hours to 6-10.5 hours

“The best solutions don’t start with equipment. They start with a clear understanding of the customer’s operation and the challenges they’re trying to solve. At Carolina Handling, we identify the customer’s goals, evaluate all viable options, and bring together the right expertise, technology, and partners to deliver the best outcome. When you focus on results instead of equipment, the impact can transform an operation,” said Justin Benson, Vice President of Intralogistics Solutions at Carolina Handling.

“Carolina Handling was very helpful in researching and exploring all options in the industry,” said Kelly Douglas, Operations Manager at Frogg Toggs. “All of our associates love using the Destuff-it. It’s much safer, much more efficient. The ease of use, the versatility, expected cost of ownership, and the expected return on investment made Destuff-it the clear choice,” Douglas said.

According to Stefan Friedrich, Product Marketing Manager at Gorbel, the results achieved at Frogg Toggs reflect a broader industry trend.

“As labor becomes harder to find and customer expectations continue to increase, more organizations are looking for ways to improve unloading efficiency while reducing physical strain on associates,” said Stefan Friedrich, Product Marketing Manager at Gorbel. “Carolina Handling has been a strong partner. Their investment in a dedicated Destuff-it demo unit gives customers the opportunity to see the technology in action and better understand its impact on productivity, safety, and labor utilization.”

Watch the customer success story.