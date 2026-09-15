Panel Built’s Two-Story Mezzanine for Flower Distributor

Case Study: Two-Story Mezzanine for Flower Distributor

Challenge:

Our client, a Miami-based flower company, needed to significantly increase storage space within their existing facility. Instead of pursuing a costly and time-consuming building expansion, they sought a vertical solution that could be installed with minimal disruption to their daily operations.

Solution:

Panel Built designed and installed a custom 33’ x 110’ structural steel mezzanine that effectively doubled the client’s usable floor space. To ensure long-term stability and load-bearing performance, the team cut holes into the concrete floor to anchor the mezzanine columns directly to the foundation. This provided the structural support necessary for the client’s expanded storage needs without the cost or complexity of expanding the building itself.

Key Features:

2-Story 33’ x 110’ Structural Steel Mezzanine: Provides over 7,000 square feet of additional storage space within the existing facility. Resin Deck and Bar Grate Flooring Combination: Balances durability, ventilation, and load capacity to meet specific operational requirements. 125 PSF Load Capacity: Engineered for light storage applications, supporting substantial weight with long-term reliability. Eight 6-Foot Double Swing Gates: Improves material handling efficiency and allows for convenient access to stored items. High-Visibility Powder Coated Finish: Safety yellow and gray coatings enhance visibility and wear resistance in an active warehouse environment. IBC Code Compliance: Fully designed to meet International Building Code standards for structural integrity and safety.

Conclusion:

Panel Built’s mezzanine system offered a cost-effective, fast, and minimally disruptive way to expand the client’s usable storage space. By building up instead of out, the client was able to optimize their facility and maintain daily operations, saving time and money while gaining the room they needed for growth. To see more, watch the video below and see how the project came together.

Special thanks to Atlantic Rack for the excellent photos and for ensuring the success of another project.