MDM Forecast: October Update

Author: Mike Hockett, MDM Executive Editor

The latest monthly MDM Forecast delivered a more substantial upward revision to the industry’s 2026 revenue outlook after two comparatively quiet updates, while reversing September’s decline in the overall 2027 projection.

Our 2026 U.S. wholesale distribution revenue forecast increased 70 basis points from September to 13.1%, while the 2027 outlook gained 30 bps to 4.5%. The current-year increase was larger than August’s 20-bp and September’s 10-bp upgrades combined.

September Producer Prices See Biggest Surge in Over 4 Years – Oct. 15

The stronger totals came alongside much larger swings in individual sectors. Computer Equipment & Software and Miscellaneous Durable Goods received substantial 2026 upgrades, while several consumer categories moved sharply lower. For 2027, the number of sectors receiving upgrades increased considerably from September.

As always, given the variation throughout, the key value in the MDM Forecast is the sector-specific forecasts it provides.

The October update incorporates the Census Bureau’s U.S. wholesale trade data reflecting activity through August 2026. The MDM Forecast model uses the bureau’s revenue data but strips out the broader inclusions of agents and brokers, manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, importers and exporters — focusing exclusively on wholesale distributors. The model utilizes baseline economic forecast modeling from Moody’s Analytics and applies wholesale distribution government data to it.

August U.S. Wholesale Sales Jump 1.8% as Broad Gains Continue

Data sets for the MDM Forecast are compiled by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business of the University of Colorado Boulder.

October U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Forecast by Sector

Reflects U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Data through August 2026

MDM Forecast – Annual Revenues – October 2026 Update

This table shows historical confirmed industry sector revenues for the past two years and then MDM’s forecasted revenues for 2026, how 2026’s forecast changed from a month earlier, 2027’s forecast, and how 2027’s forecast changed from a month earlier. Industry sectors are shown largest to smallest from top to bottom by revenue share.