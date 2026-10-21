MDM Forecast: October Update

Author: Mike Hockett, MDM Executive Editor
The latest monthly MDM Forecast delivered a more substantial upward revision to the industry’s 2026 revenue outlook after two comparatively quiet updates, while reversing September’s decline in the overall 2027 projection.
Our 2026 U.S. wholesale distribution revenue forecast increased 70 basis points from September to 13.1%, while the 2027 outlook gained 30 bps to 4.5%. The current-year increase was larger than August’s 20-bp and September’s 10-bp upgrades combined.
September Producer Prices See Biggest Surge in Over 4 Years – Oct. 15
The stronger totals came alongside much larger swings in individual sectors. Computer Equipment & Software and Miscellaneous Durable Goods received substantial 2026 upgrades, while several consumer categories moved sharply lower. For 2027, the number of sectors receiving upgrades increased considerably from September.
As always, given the variation throughout, the key value in the MDM Forecast is the sector-specific forecasts it provides.
The October update incorporates the Census Bureau’s U.S. wholesale trade data reflecting activity through August 2026. The MDM Forecast model uses the bureau’s revenue data but strips out the broader inclusions of agents and brokers, manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, importers and exporters — focusing exclusively on wholesale distributors. The model utilizes baseline economic forecast modeling from Moody’s Analytics and applies wholesale distribution government data to it.
August U.S. Wholesale Sales Jump 1.8% as Broad Gains Continue
Data sets for the MDM Forecast are compiled by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business of the University of Colorado Boulder.
October U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Forecast by Sector
Reflects U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Data through August 2026
MDM Forecast – Annual Revenues – October 2026 Update
This table shows historical confirmed industry sector revenues for the past two years and then MDM’s forecasted revenues for 2026, how 2026’s forecast changed from a month earlier, 2027’s forecast, and how 2027’s forecast changed from a month earlier. Industry sectors are shown largest to smallest from top to bottom by revenue share.
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2026 vs Aug.
|2027
|2027 vs Aug.
|Oil & Gas Products
|-5.1%
|-5.7%
|30.9%
|0.6
|-4.4%
|-2.9
|Pharmaceutical
|8.2%
|11.5%
|5.1%
|0.7
|7.1%
|0.7
|Grocery & Foodservice
|3.8%
|5.1%
|3.1%
|-1.0
|2.2%
|-0.7
|Electrical & Electronics
|11.4%
|13.9%
|30.9%
|1.9
|11.3%
|1.8
|Machinery & Industrial Supplies
|0.6%
|2.4%
|10.2%
|1.5
|6.0%
|1.3
|Motor Vehicles & Motor Parts
|5.3%
|-0.2%
|3.2%
|-0.9
|7.4%
|-0.4
|Miscellaneous Durable Goods
|0.7%
|10.3%
|19.0%
|5.2
|-0.5%
|1.7
|Other Consumer Products
|-3.8%
|4.6%
|0.9%
|-3.9
|0.1%
|-3.1
|Computer Equipment & Software
|6.3%
|11.8%
|23.3%
|5.3
|4.6%
|1.9
|Commercial Equipment & Supplies
|5.5%
|3.7%
|10.4%
|0.0
|4.6%
|0.2
|Agricultural Products
|-12.1%
|-0.7%
|11.5%
|1.7
|9.7%
|0.2
|Metal Service Centers
|-10.1%
|3.4%
|22.5%
|2.8
|11.7%
|2.0
|Building Material & Construction
|-2.7%
|0.2%
|3.1%
|0.0
|-0.5%
|-1.0
|Hardware, Plumbing & HVACR
|6.1%
|5.6%
|6.9%
|-0.2
|0.9%
|-0.7
|Beer, Wine & Liquor
|-1.5%
|-0.5%
|0.9%
|-3.0
|4.2%
|-3.4
|Apparel & Piece Goods
|3.6%
|4.4%
|0.7%
|-0.6
|2.6%
|-0.3
|Chemicals & Plastics
|-2.0%
|1.8%
|15.0%
|1.7
|11.8%
|1.6
|Furniture & Home Furnishing
|-1.8%
|1.2%
|17.5%
|2.8
|1.3%
|1.8
|Office Product Wholesalers & Paper
|-2.1%
|-0.1%
|3.0%
|0.6
|1.1%
|0.4
|Total U.S. Wholesale Distribution
|2.0%
|4.8%
|13.1%
|0.7
|4.5%
|0.3
Table: MDM
Source: U.S. Census Bureau and University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business
The forecast includes comparison columns showing how each sector’s 2026 and 2027 outlooks changed from the previous month. Those revisions are expressed in percentage points, making it easier to distinguish the projected growth rate from its month-to-month movement.
The Big Picture
Our overall October outlook for 2026 U.S. wholesale distribution revenue growth increased to 13.1% — a substantial acceleration from 2025’s 4.8%. The stronger monthly upgrade marked a departure from the relatively modest adjustments of August and September, although it remained below July’s 190-bp increase.
The largest 2026 upgrades came in Computer Equipment & Software and Miscellaneous Durable Goods, which each received increases of more than 500 bps. Their forecasts now stand at 23.3% and 19.0%, respectively. Metal Service Centers and Furniture & Home Furnishing followed with 280-bp increases to 22.5% and 17.5%.
Electrical & Electronics gained another 190 bps to 30.9%, matching Oil & Gas Products for the strongest projected growth rate among the 19 sectors. Oil & Gas’s outlook increased 60 bps, a comparatively modest adjustment alongside the larger upgrades elsewhere.
For Industrial Supplies Distributors, the 2026 revenue forecast increased 150 bps to 10.2%, moving into double-digit growth. Agricultural Products and Chemicals & Plastics each received 170-bp upgrades, bringing their projections to 11.5% and 15.0%, respectively.
The downward revisions were also much larger than in September. Other Consumer Products fell 390 bps to just 0.9%, while Beer, Wine & Liquor declined 300 bps to -0.9%. Grocery & Foodservice received a 100-bp reduction to 3.1%, and Hardware, Plumbing & HVACR edged down 20 bps to 6.9%.
Overall, 11 sectors received 2026 forecast upgrades, compared with nine in September. Eighteen of the 19 sectors remain forecast to grow revenues this year, with Beer, Wine & Liquor now the lone exception. Last month, all 19 were projected to grow.
2027: Broader Improvement, but an Uneven Outlook
The improvement in next year’s outlook extended beyond the 30-bp increase in the total industry forecast.
Eleven sectors received 2027 upgrades in October, compared with just four in September. Eight were downgraded, down from 13 a month earlier. That represented a meaningful reversal of September’s broader softening beneath the headline figure.
Metal Service Centers received the largest 2027 upgrade, increasing 200 bps to 11.7%. Computer Equipment & Software followed with a 190-bp increase to 4.6%, while Electrical & Electronics gained 180 bps to 11.3%. Chemicals & Plastics increased 160 bps to 11.8%, and Industrial Distributors gained 130 bps to 6.0%.
Furniture & Home Furnishing moved back into projected growth, with a 2027 forecast of 1.3% compared with -0.4% in September. Miscellaneous Durable Goods’ outlook also improved, although its -0.5% forecast still calls for a slight contraction.
The consumer-side reductions remained notable. Other Consumer Products’ 2027 forecast fell 310 bps to just 0.1%, while Beer, Wine & Liquor’s projection declined to 4.2% from September’s 7.7%. Grocery & Foodservice received a 70-bp reduction to 2.2%.
Building Material & Construction moved into projected contraction, declining 100 bps to -0.5%. Oil & Gas Products also carries a negative outlook at -4.4%. Along with Miscellaneous Durable Goods, those are the three sectors forecast to contract in 2027; the other 16 remain projected to grow.
MDM Analysis
October’s improvement differs from September’s pattern in an important way. Last month, an Oil & Gas upgrade helped cushion reductions across most other sectors’ 2027 forecasts. This month, the overall outlook improved even as Oil & Gas’s projected contraction deepened, with upgrades spread across more sectors. That makes the stronger headline more encouraging than a gain concentrated in one heavily weighted category.
For distributors developing 2027 plans, however, a better forecast is not the same as a forecast for accelerating growth. The industry’s projected 4.5% increase next year remains well below 2026’s 13.1%. Industrial/MRO supplies, electrical and metals markets also carry materially different outlooks from building materials and several consumer categories.
The planning takeaway is to separate the direction of a forecast revision from the growth rate it leaves behind. A substantial upgrade can still leave a sector facing contraction, while a downgrade can leave another with positive growth. These are revenue projections, not a direct measure of unit demand or profitability.
As always, the much bigger value of this forecast is the industry-specific outlooks as a more granular gauge for your markets.
Revenue Scenarios
Here is our latest projection for alternative revenue scenarios in U.S. wholesale distribution, reflecting baseline, optimistic, pessimistic, baseline high and baseline low scenarios.