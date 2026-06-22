MDM Forecast: June Update

Author: Mike Hockett, MDM Executive Editor
The latest monthly MDM Forecast reflected a fourth straight considerable upgrade for the industry’s overall 2026 revenue outlook — but the vast majority of it was driven by further upward revisions to oil & gas products and adjacent verticals in wake of higher oil prices tied the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz conflict.
As always, given the variation throughout, the key value in the MDM Forecast is the sector-specific forecasts it provides.
The MDM Forecast model uses the U.S. Census Bureau’s revenue data but strips out the broader inclusions of agents and brokers, manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, importers and exporters — focusing exclusively on wholesale distributors. The MDM Forecast utilizes the baseline economic forecast modeling from analysis firm Moody’s Analytics and applies wholesale distribution government data to it. The June MDM Forecast is based on wholesale trade data through April.
Data for the MDM Forecast is compiled by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business of the University of Colorado Boulder.
June U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Forecast by Sector
Reflects U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Data through April 2026
MDM Forecast – Annual Revenues – June 2026 Update
This table shows historical confirmed industry sector revenues for the past two years and then MDM’s forecasted revenues for 2026, how 2026’s forecast changed from a month earlier, 2027’s forecast, and how 2027’s forecast changed from a month earlier. Industry sectors are shown largest to smallest from top to bottom by revenue share.
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2026 vs May
|2027
|2027 vs May
|Oil & Gas Products
|-5.1%
|-5.7%
|28.4%
|5.4
|-7.0%
|-2.9
|Pharmaceutical
|8.2%
|11.5%
|4.2%
|0.2
|6.7%
|1.1
|Grocery & Foodservice
|3.8%
|5.1%
|2.9%
|0.4
|3.4%
|1.0
|Electrical & Electronics
|11.4%
|13.9%
|19.7%
|0.6
|6.4%
|0.2
|Machinery & Industrial Supplies
|0.6%
|2.4%
|6.7%
|0.6
|3.2%
|0.4
|Motor Vehicles & Motor Parts
|5.3%
|-0.2%
|4.5%
|0.4
|8.5%
|-0.2
|Miscellaneous Durable Goods
|0.7%
|10.3%
|15.5%
|0.0
|-2.2%
|0.1
|Other Consumer Products
|-3.8%
|4.6%
|7.3%
|0.3
|4.2%
|-0.5
|Computer Equipment & Software
|6.3%
|11.8%
|11.2%
|0.2
|2.1%
|0.0
|Commercial Equipment & Supplies
|5.5%
|3.7%
|8.4%
|-0.5
|4.1%
|0.1
|Agricultural Products
|-12.1%
|-0.7%
|8.6%
|-0.1
|8.4%
|0.6
|Metal Service Centers
|-10.1%
|3.4%
|13.7%
|0.7
|7.2%
|0.1
|Building Material & Construction
|-2.7%
|0.2%
|3.9%
|1.1
|2.0%
|0.2
|Hardware, Plumbing & HVACR
|6.1%
|5.6%
|6.8%
|1.1
|2.4%
|1.3
|Beer, Wine & Liquor
|-1.5%
|-0.5%
|4.4%
|0.0
|8.4%
|-0.1
|Apparel & Piece Goods
|3.6%
|4.4%
|1.7%
|0.0
|3.9%
|0.7
|Chemicals & Plastics
|-2.0%
|1.8%
|6.1%
|-0.3
|5.3%
|0.4
|Furniture & Home Furnishing
|-1.8%
|1.2%
|5.6%
|0.3
|-1.0%
|-0.5
|Office Product Wholesalers & Paper
|-2.1%
|-0.1%
|0.5%
|0.0
|0.5%
|0.3
|Total U.S. Wholesale Distribution
|2.0%
|4.8%
|10.2%
|0.9
|3.3%
|0.0
Table: MDM
Source: U.S. Census Bureau and University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business
Started with our March iteration of this forecast, we’re now including data columns for how the current 2026 forecast compares with the previous month (“2026 vs. May”) and how the current 2027 forecast compares with the previous month (“2027 vs. May”) to make it easier for you to see how each sector’s forecast changed month-over-month. It makes it more of an eye chart above, but puts everything in one place.
The Big Picture
Our overall June outlook for 2026 U.S. wholesale distribution revenues jumped another 90 basis points month-over-month to an astonishing 10.2%. That would be a substantial increase over 2025’s 4.8% growth and would be somewhat akin to the 20.5% and 15.1% growth seen in 2021 and 2022, respectively, when the U.S. re-emerged from COVID-19 pandemic impacts and ensuing rampant inflation.
Like the previous two months, the upward revision was largely driven by a continued spike in the outlook for Oil & Gas Products — which represents approximately 12.5% of the entire industry’s 2025 revenues and carries significant weight here. Oil & Gas’ 2026 revenue projection jumped another 540 bps in our June forecast, following spikes of 730 and 650 points in May and April.
The Oil & Gas movement matches the latest inflation figures out of the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest Producer Price Indexe, as the PPI for gasoline surged 23.4% at the wholesale level and accounted for over half the overall monthly advance in final demand goods.
Driven by demand for products supporting data centers, Electrical & Electronics’ forecast was revised upward another 60 points (+30 in April) to 19.7%. Elsewhere, the biggest monthly movers for our 2026 outlook were in Building Materials/Construction (+110), Hardware, Plumbing & HVACR (+110) and Metals Service Centers (+70), while Commercial Equipment & Supplies (-50) saw the biggest downward revision.
Further out, our 2027 total industry forecast held steady at 3.3%, which would be much more in line with the industry’s long-term growth average as we expect inflationary conditions to moderate alongside much tougher growth comparables.
2026: 12 of the industry’s sectors had their revenue forecast upgraded, compared to 11 in May. Four were flat and three were downgraded.
2027: 13 the industry’s 19 sectors had their revenue forecast upgraded, led by hardware, plumbing & HVACR (+130). Conversely, Oil & Gas is expected to come back to earth with a 290-point downgrade.
In the Store: MDM’s U.S. MRO Market Trends Report
Key Context
The overall industry revenue forecast should always be taken with a grain of salt since the broad numbers are heavily influenced by its two largest sectors — Oil & Gas and Pharmaceuticals — which combined represent more than one-fourth of the industry’s total revenue.
The much bigger value of this forecast is the industry-specific outlooks as a more granular gauge for your markets.
Revenue Scenarios
Here is our latest projection for alternative revenue scenarios in U.S. wholesale distribution, reflecting scenarios for baseline, optimistic, pessimistic, baseline high and baseline low.
Key note: Like with our figures for the industry’s overall revenue forecast, these scenarios have now been inflated by Moody’s oil price assumptions.