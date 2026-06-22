MDM Forecast: June Update

Author: Mike Hockett, MDM Executive Editor

The latest monthly MDM Forecast reflected a fourth straight considerable upgrade for the industry’s overall 2026 revenue outlook — but the vast majority of it was driven by further upward revisions to oil & gas products and adjacent verticals in wake of higher oil prices tied the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz conflict.

As always, given the variation throughout, the key value in the MDM Forecast is the sector-specific forecasts it provides.

The MDM Forecast model uses the U.S. Census Bureau’s revenue data but strips out the broader inclusions of agents and brokers, manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, importers and exporters — focusing exclusively on wholesale distributors. The MDM Forecast utilizes the baseline economic forecast modeling from analysis firm Moody’s Analytics and applies wholesale distribution government data to it. The June MDM Forecast is based on wholesale trade data through April.

Data for the MDM Forecast is compiled by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business of the University of Colorado Boulder.

June U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Forecast by Sector

Reflects U.S. Wholesale Trade Revenue Data through April 2026

MDM Forecast – Annual Revenues – June 2026 Update

This table shows historical confirmed industry sector revenues for the past two years and then MDM’s forecasted revenues for 2026, how 2026’s forecast changed from a month earlier, 2027’s forecast, and how 2027’s forecast changed from a month earlier. Industry sectors are shown largest to smallest from top to bottom by revenue share.