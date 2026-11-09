INDUSTRIAL PVF

Industrial PVF Distributor SMP Supply Acquired by Helena Dumont

Texas-based private investment firm Helena Dumont has acquired SMP Supply, an industrial pipe, valves and fittings distributor serving customers across the United States.

Author: MDM Staff | November 2, 2026

Helena Dumont, a private investment firm based in The Woodlands, Texas, announced Oct. 30 that it acquired Specialty Metal Products, which operates as SMP Supply. The transaction closed Oct. 19, and financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, SMP Supply distributes commodity and specialty pipe, valves, fittings and flanges (PVF), along with valve assembly services, to customers in the power, petrochemical, and oil and gas industries. The company operates five locations across Texas and Louisiana, serving customers nationwide.

Under the new ownership, SMP Supply will continue operating under its existing name, with employees remaining in their current roles. The company’s founders will transition out of the business, while Helena Dumont President and CEO Adam Britt will serve as interim CEO alongside SMP President Michelle Russell and Keith Thomas.

Helena Dumont plans to support SMP Supply’s existing operations while providing additional capital and resources to drive long-term growth.

NAW MDM: Industrial PVF Distributor SMP Supply Acquired by Helena Dumont

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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