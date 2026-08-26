1927–2026

In Memoriam: Rosalind “Roz” Reilly

In Memoriam: Rosalind “Roz” Reilly

1927-2026

MHEDA honors the life of Rosalind “Roz” Reilly, wife of MHEDA’s original Executive Vice President, Dan Reilly, and an important part of the association’s early history.

Roz passed away in August 2026 at the age of 99, leaving behind an extraordinary life defined by family, friendship, resilience and a spirit that touched generations.

For 25 years, Dan served at the helm of MHEDA and played an instrumental role in building and growing the association. Throughout those years, Roz was by his side. Together, Dan and Roz were part of the foundation upon which the MHEDA community was built, forming friendships and connections that extended well beyond Dan’s professional role.

When Dan passed away in 2012, MHEDA reflected on the tremendous energy and passion he brought to the material handling industry and recognized the contributions that he and Roz made together in paving the way for the association. Today, we are grateful for the opportunity to remember Roz and the lasting connection the Reilly family has to MHEDA.

As we celebrate MHEDA’s history and the people who helped shape our association, Roz will hold a special place in that story. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Reilly family and all those whose lives were touched by hers.

Read Roz Reilly’s full obituary and celebrate her remarkable life.

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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