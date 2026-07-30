Identifying High-Risk Individuals in Manufacturing Operations

Workplace injuries remain a significant challenge for manufacturers, despite ongoing investments in safety training, policies, and protective equipment. In this white paper, Talogy explores how psychological factors—measured through its SafetyDNA® assessment—can help organizations identify individuals who may be at greater risk for workplace incidents.

Drawing on research conducted at two U.S. manufacturing organizations, the paper demonstrates how traits such as Control, Awareness, Rules, and Caution are linked to injury likelihood. The findings highlight how incorporating behavioral assessments into hiring and employee development strategies can complement traditional safety programs and support a more proactive approach to workplace safety.

Download the full white paper from Talogy to learn how SafetyDNA® can help strengthen your organization’s safety culture and reduce workplace risk.