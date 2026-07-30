WHITE PAPER | TALOGY

Identifying High-Risk Individuals in Manufacturing Operations

Identifying High-Risk Individuals in Manufacturing Operations

Workplace injuries remain a significant challenge for manufacturers, despite ongoing investments in safety training, policies, and protective equipment. In this white paper, Talogy explores how psychological factors—measured through its SafetyDNA® assessment—can help organizations identify individuals who may be at greater risk for workplace incidents.

Drawing on research conducted at two U.S. manufacturing organizations, the paper demonstrates how traits such as Control, Awareness, Rules, and Caution are linked to injury likelihood. The findings highlight how incorporating behavioral assessments into hiring and employee development strategies can complement traditional safety programs and support a more proactive approach to workplace safety.

Download the full white paper from Talogy to learn how SafetyDNA® can help strengthen your organization’s safety culture and reduce workplace risk.

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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