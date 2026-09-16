Gasoline Rebound Lifts U.S. Consumer Inflation in August; Core Up 0.3%

Author: MDM Staff

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as gasoline costs rebounded. Annual inflation held at 3.4%, matching expectations, while the monthly core reading came in slightly hotter than forecast. Get our breakdown of the figures and analysis.

U.S. consumer inflation accelerated during August as gasoline prices rebounded following two months of declines.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 11 that its Consumer Price Index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from July, following July’s 0.1% increase. Prices rose 3.4% year-over-year, unchanged from July. Both headline readings matched economists’ expectations.

Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% month-over-month after July’s 0.2% gain, exceeding forecasts for another 0.2% increase. Annual core inflation eased to 2.4% from 2.5%, matching expectations.