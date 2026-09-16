ECONOMIC TRENDS

Gasoline Rebound Lifts U.S. Consumer Inflation in August; Core Up 0.3%

Author: MDM Staff

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as gasoline costs rebounded. Annual inflation held at 3.4%, matching expectations, while the monthly core reading came in slightly hotter than forecast. Get our breakdown of the figures and analysis.

U.S. consumer inflation accelerated during August as gasoline prices rebounded following two months of declines.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 11 that its Consumer Price Index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from July, following July’s 0.1% increase. Prices rose 3.4% year-over-year, unchanged from July. Both headline readings matched economists’ expectations.

Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% month-over-month after July’s 0.2% gain, exceeding forecasts for another 0.2% increase. Annual core inflation eased to 2.4% from 2.5%, matching expectations.

 

Energy prices climbed 2.1%, reversing July’s 1.5% decline. Gasoline rose 3.9% and accounted for more than one-third of August’s overall monthly CPI increase. Fuel oil jumped 10.1%, while natural gas and electricity declined 1.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Shelter increased 0.3%, compared with July’s 0.1% gain. Food prices edged up 0.1%, reflecting unchanged grocery prices and a 0.3% increase for food away from home.

Airline fares rose 2.7%, communication prices increased 2.3% and lodging away from home climbed 2.4%. Conversely, medical care declined 0.2% and motor vehicle insurance fell 0.8%.

Year-over-year, energy prices increased 16.3%, including gains of 27.4% for gasoline and 52.0% for fuel oil. Shelter rose 3.0% and food increased 2.7%.

MDM Analysis

August’s hotter-than-expected monthly core CPI increase strengthens the case for a rate hike when the Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting Sept. 16. Despite easing annual core inflation, renewed energy increases risk spreading through transportation costs, goods prices and inflation expectations. Policymakers may see tighter borrowing conditions as necessary to restrain demand and prevent those pressures from becoming entrenched.

NAW MDM: Gasoline Rebound Lifts U.S. Consumer Inflation in August; Core Up 0.3%

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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