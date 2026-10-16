The Hidden Cost of Delivery: How Smarter Routing Can Protect Distributor Margins

Rising fuel prices, labor costs, and increasing customer expectations are putting pressure on distributors to operate more efficiently. As businesses look for ways to protect profitability without sacrificing service, one area is gaining attention: delivery route optimization.

A recent article from Modern Distribution Management (MDM) and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) explores how distributors are using artificial intelligence (AI) and route optimization technology to reduce unnecessary mileage, lower operating costs, and improve delivery performance.

Finding Savings in Every Mile

For distributors, transportation expenses extend beyond fuel. Driver wages, vehicle maintenance, equipment utilization, and delivery delays all contribute to the cost of getting products to customers.

Traditional route planning often relies on manual scheduling and historical knowledge, which can lead to inefficiencies that go unnoticed. AI-powered technology helps address these challenges by analyzing traffic patterns, delivery schedules, vehicle capacity, and historical performance to identify more efficient routes.

The article highlights two distributors seeing measurable results:

New Castle Building Products reduced fleet mileage by 25,000 miles during its first year of implementing AI-powered route optimization.

reduced fleet mileage by 25,000 miles during its first year of implementing AI-powered route optimization. Silver Eagle Distributors reduced planned delivery mileage by 8%–10%, helping lower fuel and labor expenses.

These examples demonstrate how improvements in everyday operations can translate into meaningful cost savings.

Opportunities for Material Handling Distributors

For material handling businesses, delivery operations often involve specialized equipment, multiple customer locations, and complex scheduling requirements. Improving route efficiency can help reduce unnecessary travel, maximize fleet utilization, and improve coordination between deliveries and service operations.

Beyond fuel savings, smarter routing can also reduce vehicle wear, limit overtime, and improve on-time delivery performance—all while helping businesses meet rising customer expectations.

The Road Ahead

As operating costs continue to fluctuate, distributors have an opportunity to rethink how they manage transportation and delivery operations.

By evaluating current processes, identifying inefficiencies, and exploring technologies such as AI-powered route optimization, businesses can uncover opportunities to reduce costs and strengthen customer service.

The takeaway: Improving profitability doesn’t always require increasing sales or making major investments. Sometimes, it starts with finding smarter ways to get from point A to point B.