Forkliftaction Releases Latest Battery Developments

Forkliftaction releases latest roundup on materials handling battery developments.

Forkliftaction has published its latest roundup of battery-related news in the materials handling sector, capturing key global developments from July through September.

The update highlights several major forklift brands – including Toyota Material Handling (TMH), Raymond Corporation, and STILL – that have recently expanded their battery offerings.

It also covers a wave of strategic partnerships and expansions among battery providers, new electric equipment launches, and a number of significant fleet upgrades as operations continue to accelerate their transition to emissions-free machinery.

For a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in the materials handling battery market, read the full roundup. This article brings together news stories published in Forkliftaction’s comprehensive weekly digital news edition covering the fast-evolving battery segment.

