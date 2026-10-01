ECONOMIC TRENDS

Fed Raises Rates for First Time Since July 2023

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, marking its first rate increase in more than three years.

Author: MDM Staff | September 16, 2026

The Federal Reserve on Sept. 16 raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75%-4%, marking the central bank’s first rate increase since July 2023.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved the increase in a unanimous 12-0 vote. The move follows a period in which the Fed had cut rates and then held them steady. At its July meeting, the committee voted 9-3 to leave rates unchanged, with three members favoring a quarter-point increase.

In its Sept. 16 statement, the Fed said economic activity is expanding at a “solid pace,” while domestic spending has remained resilient. Policymakers also cited strong productivity growth and robust capital investment, while job gains have kept pace with workforce growth and the unemployment rate has changed little.

Inflation remains elevated, the Fed said, adding that the rate increase is intended to support a more timely return to its 2% inflation goal.

NAW MDM: Fed Raises Rates for First Time Since July 2023

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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