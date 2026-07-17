Closing the Talent Gap: Building the Workforce Your Business Needs

By MHEDA

Finding qualified employees has become one of the biggest challenges facing the material handling industry.

From technicians and engineers to sales professionals, project managers, and warehouse personnel, companies across the industry are competing for a shrinking pool of skilled talent. At the same time, experienced employees are retiring, workforce expectations are evolving, and new technologies require entirely new skill sets.

The result is a widening talent gap that affects productivity, customer service, growth, and long-term competitiveness.

Organizations that continue to rely solely on traditional hiring strategies will find it increasingly difficult to keep pace. Instead, leading companies are expanding their focus beyond recruitment by investing in training, leadership development, employee engagement, and long-term workforce planning.

Why the Talent Gap Continues to Grow

Several factors are contributing to today’s workforce challenges.

An Aging Workforce. Many experienced professionals across the material handling industry are nearing retirement. As these employees leave the workforce, decades of technical expertise, customer knowledge, and institutional experience leave with them. Replacing that knowledge isn’t as simple as filling an open position. Companies must also find ways to transfer expertise to the next generation before it’s lost. Changing Workforce Expectations. Today’s employees are looking for more than competitive pay. Career development opportunities, flexibility, strong workplace culture, meaningful work, and supportive leadership all play a significant role in attracting and retaining talent. Employees are more willing than ever to change employers if they don’t see opportunities for growth. Organizations that invest in their people are often better positioned to retain high-performing employees and reduce costly turnover. New Skills Are Needed. Automation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, connected equipment, and digital business tools are changing how work gets done. As technology becomes more integrated into everyday operations, companies need employees who can adapt, learn continuously, and combine technical expertise with problem-solving and customer relationship skills. In many cases, employers are finding that it’s easier to develop these capabilities internally than to hire candidates who already possess every required skill.

Moving from Hiring to Workforce Development

Rather than viewing talent shortages as strictly a recruiting problem, many organizations are taking a broader approach by investing in workforce development.

Successful companies are creating clear career pathways, strengthening onboarding programs, expanding mentoring opportunities, and providing ongoing education that helps employees continue building new skills throughout their careers.

Many organizations are also expanding internship and cooperative education programs to introduce students and early-career professionals to the material handling industry. These programs provide valuable hands-on experience while helping companies build relationships with future talent before they enter the workforce. By partnering with local schools, technical colleges, and universities, businesses can strengthen their talent pipeline and create opportunities to identify and develop future employees early in their careers.

Leadership development is also becoming a critical investment. As experienced managers retire, organizations must prepare emerging leaders to guide teams, navigate change, and build strong workplace cultures. Developing talent internally not only helps close skill gaps but also demonstrates a commitment to employee growth, something today’s workforce increasingly values.

Strategies for Strengthening Your Workforce

While no single solution eliminates the talent shortage, organizations can position themselves for long-term success by focusing on several key areas:

Invest in continuous learning through technical training, certifications, leadership development, and cross-training.

Build strong onboarding and mentoring programs that accelerate employee development and knowledge transfer.

Develop internship, apprenticeship, and school partnership programs that introduce students to the material handling industry while building a pipeline of future employees.

Create a workplace culture where employees feel supported, recognized, and connected to the organization’s mission.

Develop succession plans that prepare future leaders before critical knowledge is lost through retirements or turnover.

Embrace technology that helps employees work more efficiently while providing training that builds confidence using new tools.

The Companies That Invest in People Will Lead the Future

The talent gap is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Organizations that treat workforce development as a long-term business strategy, not simply a hiring initiative—will be better equipped to navigate labor shortages, adapt to changing technologies, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Building the workforce of tomorrow starts with investing in the people you have today.

Key Takeaways

Skilled labor shortages continue to impact nearly every segment of the material handling industry.

Workforce challenges extend beyond hiring to include retention, leadership development, and knowledge transfer.

Continuous learning and upskilling help employees adapt to new technologies and evolving customer needs.

Strong workplace culture, career development, and employee engagement are increasingly important competitive advantages.

Companies that invest in workforce development today will be better positioned for long-term growth and resilience.

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