Choosing the right Dealer Management System: How to use Flyntlok’s DMS Buyer’s Guide Checklist

Selecting a Dealer Management System (DMS) is an important decision for any equipment dealership. The right system can improve workflows, connect departments, provide better visibility into business operations, and support future growth. But with so many options available, how can dealerships determine which solution best meets their needs?

To help simplify the process, Flyntlok offers a DMS Buyer’s Checklist, a practical evaluation tool designed to help equipment dealers ask the right questions, compare software providers, and make informed decisions when selecting or replacing a DMS.

What Does the Checklist Cover?

The checklist goes beyond comparing software features. It encourages dealerships to evaluate how a system supports everyday operations and how information moves throughout the business.

It addresses five key dealership areas:

Parts: Inventory management, purchasing, receiving, and pricing.

Inventory management, purchasing, receiving, and pricing. Service: Work orders, technician productivity, and service operations.

Work orders, technician productivity, and service operations. Sales and CRM: Customer information, lead management, quoting, and follow-up.

Customer information, lead management, quoting, and follow-up. Rentals: Equipment availability, contracts, and tracking.

Equipment availability, contracts, and tracking. Accounting: Financial processes, reporting, and integrations.

Additional topics include system integrations, data ownership, security, artificial intelligence (AI), implementation, and overall costs. The checklist is designed to be vendor-neutral, meaning dealerships can use it to evaluate any DMS provider they are considering.

How to Get the Most from the Checklist

The checklist is most useful when incorporated throughout the software selection process. Here are four ways to use it:

1. Identify Your Dealership’s Priorities. Before meeting with vendors, involve department leaders and employees who will use the system. Identify essential features, operational challenges, and areas where improvements are needed.

2. Narrow Your Vendor Choices. Use the preliminary questions to determine whether potential providers meet your dealership’s basic requirements, including industry experience, integrations, and departmental capabilities.

3. Ask the Right Questions During Demonstrations. Bring the checklist to vendor presentations. Rather than simply asking whether a system offers a particular feature, ask vendors to demonstrate how it works in real dealership situations. Involve representatives from different departments to ensure their needs are considered.

4. Compare Options and Costs. Use the checklist’s scoring system to compare vendors against consistent criteria. Its 36-month cost worksheet also helps evaluate the overall investment, including implementation, training, data migration, integrations, support, and ongoing expenses.

Make a More Informed DMS Decision

Choosing a DMS involves more than finding software with the right features. It’s about selecting a system that fits your dealership’s operations today and can support its needs as the business grows. Flyntlok’s DMS Buyer’s Checklist provides a structured approach to evaluating options, asking meaningful questions, and comparing providers. By taking the time to assess your dealership’s priorities and look beyond the initial software price, you can make a more confident and informed decision.

Interested in evaluating your options? Download Flyntlok’s DMS Buyer’s Checklist and use it as a guide when researching your next dealer management system.