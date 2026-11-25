A Dealer’s Guide to Getting Started with AI: 6 Steps for Material Handling Dealerships

AI is moving quickly, but that doesn’t mean your dealership needs to change everything at once. The best place to start is with one problem your team already understands.

MHEDA’s 2027 business trends highlight the challenge of adopting AI at the same pace the technology is developing. A small pilot can help your team learn what works without disrupting the whole dealership.

Six steps to get started:

Pick one task. Look for repetitive work that takes time away from customers, such as gathering information for a parts request or following up on a service update. See how it works today. Follow a few requests from start to finish. Ask the employees involved where they spend time searching for information or waiting on the next step. Set a baseline. Choose something simple to measure, such as time spent on follow-up or the number of requests requiring another handoff. Define human review. Decide what the tool can do, what an employee must check and who handles unusual or incomplete requests. Review data security and access with the appropriate people before using customer information. Test with a small group. Involve the people who do the work. Ask whether the tool is accurate, useful, and actually makes their day easier. Decide what’s next. Compare the results with your baseline. Expand the pilot, adjust and retest, or stop if it isn’t helping.

Before starting, write down: the task, the problem, the people involved, the baseline, the review rules, and what success looks like. Set a date to review the results together. One small test can help your dealership learn where AI fits, without asking your team to figure everything out at once. Not sure what problem to tackle first? Feel free to reach out! savanna@chasi.ai

About Chasi AI

At Chasi, our mission is to bring AI to equipment dealers and rental companies, so teams can stop wrestling with busyworks and get back to what actually grows the business: relationships.Visit www.chasi.ai for more information.