ALAN Shares Who’s Who In Hurricane Relief

Learn about key organizations involved in hurricane relief, the assistance they provide, and how they help disaster survivors recover and rebuild.

Every hurricane relief effort begins with a community that has experienced a destructive storm – and a group of survivors who are left with myriad needs as a result of it.

But who, exactly, is responsible for meeting those needs? What kinds of assistance do they provide? And why is each one such a vital part of helping disaster survivors get back on their feet?

ALAN (American Logistics Aid Network) put together this short guide to help explain.

Government Organizations

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): When an emergency declaration is approved by the President, this national entity spearheads the federal response to disasters by supporting requests from states, tribes, or territories.

Providing public funding Overseeing emergency operations to coordinate relief efforts across governmental agencies

Other Federal Agencies And State And Local Emergency Management Agencies:

These agencies complement FEMA’s relief strategy to meet each community’s specific disaster response needs.

Issuing Hours of Service transportation waivers Issuing weight waivers and clearing roads Administering D-SNAP, a temporary SNAP benefit to help local disaster survivors Providing search and rescue, security, logistical and infrastructure support Coordinating across government agencies and with voluntary agencies Providing funding and loans to individuals and businesses

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)/Nonprofits

Direct Service Organizations: Ranging in scope from international to local, these are the humanitarian organizations you’ll find on the scene working directly with disaster survivors in some form or fashion. Some of them arrive right before or after a disaster to help with urgent relief efforts. Others excel at helping survivors later down the line when long-term recovery activities commence. And some, like community-based organizations, are there to provide assistance throughout the entire relief, recovery and resilience life cycle.

Distributing emergency supplies Providing medical care Setting up temporary shelters Providing animal rescue and care Supporting mass feeding operations Providing emotional/spiritual care Removing debris Cleaning out buildings Making repairs Assisting with construction Restoring community infrastructure

Specialists: These types of nonprofits focus on supplying other nonprofits with some of the most critical services or products they need to carry out their disaster relief missions – and enable more survivors to get the help they need more quickly.

Providing donated logistics services Supplying loans of tools and equipment Creating temporary communications/IT connectivity

Integrators: These organizations, which are functionally similar to for-profit 4PLs but different in terms of their humanitarian calling, help orchestrate and improve the non-profit community’s response to a disaster. In the process, they pave the way for more cohesive, coordinated and effective relief efforts.

Coordinating common services Pooling assets and information Managing interfaces among various groups

Private Sector Organizations

Professional Associations: In addition to providing financial donations to support relief efforts, many of these national or regional industry groups provide a vital link to thousands of individuals who are in an ideal position to help.

Using their social media channels, online newsletters or conference stages to help nonprofits share the latest news about relief needs Coordinating mutual aid activities amongst their members Arranging volunteer efforts to support communities

Individual Businesses: Research has shown that the communities that recover the most quickly are the ones whose supply chains have recovered the fastest – which is where numerous members of this group come in. But that’s not the only reason so many businesses are often the unsung heroes of the disaster relief ecosystem.

Supplying nonprofits with donated goods/services Participating in resilience-building initiatives with government agencies and nonprofits Establishing their own nonprofits/foundations to help with relief efforts Providing the financial support that allows nonprofits to keep their doors open Arranging volunteer efforts to support communities

The Many Faces Of Disaster Survivors

In many ways, the hardest group to explain within the disaster ecosystem is the one that appears to be the easiest to understand: disaster survivors.

While they’re clearly the reason that all of the groups described in this document perform their good works, the specifics of how and when to help them vary significantly from disaster to disaster and from community to community.

That’s why effective disaster response starts with a demand signal – an accurate, on-the-ground assessment of what a particular disaster-affected community and its survivors need.

In some cases, that signal may say, “We have this under control right now thanks to our local or regional resources. But we might need your help later.” In others, it may say, “At the moment, we really need these kinds of supplies or assistance. Everything else can wait.” Or it may indicate that due to especially extensive damages to local infrastructure, water supplies or the power grid, that community is going to need more assistance than other communities that have experienced comparable disasters.

The particulars of these demand signals guide nonprofits and government agencies on when, where – and even whether – to activate their disaster response efforts. Eventually, we hope they will also guide businesses and individuals, many of whom can look to groups like ALAN for up-to-date recommendations on where to channel their disaster assistance efforts.

For more information about who’s who in disaster relief (and where ALAN fits in), feel free to reach out to ALAN at https://www.alanaid.org/contact/