AI in Distribution: Where the Biggest Opportunities Are Today

Artificial intelligence has quickly moved from a future consideration to a business priority across the distribution industry. But while AI dominates headlines, many business leaders are still asking the same question:

Where should we actually begin?

A new research report from Modern Distribution Management (MDM) and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), based on responses from more than 400 distribution executives, offers a clearer picture of where companies are investing in AI, where they’re seeing value, and where the greatest opportunities still are.

Rather than trying to implement AI everywhere at once, many organizations are taking a focused approach by prioritizing applications that improve profitability, efficiency, and customer experience.

Five Areas Where AI Is Delivering Value

The research identified five key areas where distributors are concentrating their AI investments:

Pricing and Margin Optimization. Pricing emerged as the top priority for AI investment. Companies are increasingly using AI-powered dynamic pricing tools to analyze market conditions, customer behavior, and purchasing patterns to recommend more profitable pricing decisions.Because pricing directly impacts the bottom line, it’s often viewed as one of the fastest ways to generate measurable returns. Inventory and Demand Planning. Inventory management remains one of distribution’s biggest financial challenges. AI is helping organizations improve demand forecasting, optimize reorder points, and better balance inventory levels.Demand forecasting was the single most adopted AI use case in the study, demonstrating that companies see immediate value in improving inventory accuracy while reducing excess stock and stockouts. Customer Service. Customer expectations continue to evolve, and distributors are using AI to deliver faster, more responsive service.Common applications include automated order entry, self-service tools, intelligent support assistants, and customer communication enhancements that allow employees to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time building customer relationships. Sales Enablement. While adoption is still relatively early, companies are beginning to explore AI tools that help sales teams identify opportunities, prioritize accounts, personalize customer outreach, and prepare for meetings more efficiently.Although this category has yet to produce a clear “must-have” application, many organizations believe it has significant long-term potential. Logistics and Delivery. Logistics currently ranks lowest in adoption, but that may represent one of the industry’s greatest opportunities.AI can optimize delivery routes, improve fleet utilization, reduce transportation costs, and increase on-time performance. As customer expectations for faster, more reliable deliveries continue to rise, organizations investing early may gain a meaningful competitive advantage.

AI Adoption Is Growing—But Most Companies Are Still Early in the Journey

One of the report’s biggest takeaways is that while interest in AI is widespread, most distributors are still exploring or piloting solutions rather than deploying them at scale.

Many organizations expect meaningful improvements from AI, particularly in pricing and inventory management. However, relatively few have realized those gains so far—not because the technology isn’t working, but because implementation takes time. According to the research, many companies expect it will take approximately 12 months or more before AI initiatives reach full operational scale.

This suggests organizations should view AI as a long-term business strategy rather than a quick technology project.

AI Isn’t Just for Large Enterprises

Perhaps one of the most encouraging findings is that company size is becoming less of a barrier.

Advances in AI technology have made sophisticated tools more accessible than ever before. Smaller distributors can now leverage many of the same capabilities that were once only available to large enterprises with significant technology budgets.

According to the research, success is becoming less about company size and more about an organization’s willingness to experiment, learn, and gradually integrate AI into everyday operations.

Where Should Companies Start?

The report offers several practical recommendations for organizations beginning their AI journey:

Focus first on high-value use cases with proven business impact, such as pricing optimization and demand forecasting.

Build a strong data foundation before pursuing more advanced AI initiatives.

Set realistic expectations and recognize that meaningful results often take time.

Invest in employee training and change management alongside new technology.

Learn from peers and industry best practices rather than trying to reinvent the process.

Looking Ahead

AI is no longer simply an emerging technology—it’s becoming an increasingly important competitive differentiator across wholesale distribution.

Organizations don’t need to transform every part of their business overnight. Instead, companies that identify practical use cases, start with manageable projects, and continue building internal knowledge will be better positioned to improve efficiency, strengthen customer relationships, and remain competitive as AI adoption continues to accelerate.

The companies investing in thoughtful, strategic AI today are laying the foundation for tomorrow’s growth.

Read the full research paper by NAW MDM — In Pursuit of Value: Where 400 Distributors Are Investing In AI Today