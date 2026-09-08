Can You Trust That Resume? 6 Ways to Protect Your Hiring Process From AI-Enabled Fraud

By MHEDA

Artificial intelligence is changing nearly every part of the workplace, and hiring is no exception.

For job seekers, AI tools can help write résumés, prepare for interviews, research employers and communicate their experience more effectively. For employers, AI can help streamline recruiting, screen applicants and manage an increasingly complex hiring process. But there is another side to this rapidly evolving technology.

AI is also making it easier for candidates to exaggerate qualifications, generate convincing interview responses and, in more extreme cases, conceal or fabricate their identities. As these tools become more sophisticated and accessible, employers face a new challenge: determining whether the candidate they see on paper—or even on screen—is an accurate representation of the person they are considering hiring.

The question is no longer whether AI will be part of the hiring process. It already is. The challenge is learning how to hire confidently in an environment where it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish assistance from misrepresentation.

When a Polished Application Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

Using technology during a job search isn’t inherently a problem. Candidates have long relied on résumé templates, career coaches, spell-checking tools and interview preparation resources. Generative AI can serve a similar purpose when it helps someone communicate genuine skills and experiences more effectively.

The problem begins when AI stops helping a candidate present their qualifications and starts creating qualifications or capabilities they don’t actually possess.

A résumé can now be rewritten almost instantly to mirror the language of a job description. Generative AI can produce sophisticated answers to common interview questions, while emerging tools can provide candidates with assistance during virtual interviews and assessments.

Research suggests this can materially affect hiring outcomes. A study published in the International Journal of Selection and Assessment examined candidates completing asynchronous video interviews with and without ChatGPT assistance. Participants using AI-generated or AI-assisted responses received considerably higher ratings for overall interview performance and response content than participants who did not use ChatGPT.

For employers, that raises an important question: Are you evaluating the candidate’s capabilities—or the capabilities of the technology assisting them?

Candidate Fraud Can Go Beyond AI-Written Answers

In its most serious form, hiring fraud is about much more than an embellished résumé.

The FBI has repeatedly warned U.S. businesses about fraudulent remote workers using stolen identities, false credentials and other techniques to obtain employment and gain access to company systems.

In a July 2025 advisory, the FBI described schemes in which North Korean IT workers concealed their identities to secure remote positions with U.S. companies. Tactics included fraudulent identification, false online accounts, U.S.-based facilitators and even other individuals attending virtual interviews on behalf of the actual worker.

The FBI has also reported the use of artificial intelligence and face-swapping technology during video interviews to obscure applicants’ true identities.

While these cases represent an extreme form of hiring fraud, they demonstrate just how much the recruiting environment has changed. An application, video interview or digital identity that appears legitimate may require more verification than it did only a few years ago.

Why This Matters Beyond the HR Department

For material handling businesses, hiring the wrong person can carry consequences far beyond the cost of recruiting again.

Employees throughout the industry may interact with customers, operate or service equipment, access proprietary business information, work inside customer facilities or have access to internal technology systems. Technical, sales, engineering, management and operational positions can all require skills that are difficult to judge from a résumé alone.

When an applicant’s stated experience doesn’t match their actual capabilities, the business may face additional training costs, lower productivity and disruption for the team. Depending on the position, the consequences can also extend to safety, cybersecurity, customer trust and company reputation.

That makes hiring verification more than an HR issue. It is increasingly part of an organization’s broader risk-management strategy.

Build Verification Into the Hiring Process

The answer isn’t to assume every candidate using AI is dishonest—or to attempt to eliminate AI from hiring altogether. Instead, employers may need to reconsider how they validate the information candidates provide.

1. Ask for examples, not just answers. Behavioral and scenario-based questions can require candidates to explain how they handled specific situations rather than simply provide an ideal response. Follow-up questions such as “What happened next?” or “What would you do differently?” can reveal depth that a polished initial answer may not.

2. Let candidates demonstrate their skills. When appropriate for the role, consider incorporating practical exercises, work samples or job simulations. The objective isn’t to create unnecessary hurdles, but to give candidates an opportunity to demonstrate that their capabilities match their application.

3. Verify important information. References, previous employment, certifications and educational credentials may deserve additional attention, particularly when they are essential to the position. The FBI specifically recommends verifying prior employment and education directly with businesses and educational institutions when strengthening remote-hiring processes.

4. Create multiple human touchpoints. One interview shouldn’t necessarily carry the entire hiring decision. Conversations with different team members, live follow-up questions and, where practical, an in-person component can provide a more complete picture of a candidate.

5. Strengthen identity verification for remote roles. Organizations hiring fully remote employees may need additional safeguards. The FBI recommends identity verification during interviewing and onboarding and advises employers to scrutinize identity documents and cross-reference information such as photographs and contact details.

6. Review third-party hiring practices. Staffing agencies and outside recruiting partners can create another layer between the employer and candidate. Organizations should understand how those partners verify candidates and protect against fraudulent applicants.

Download MHEDA’s Hiring Verification Reference Guide for practical steps to confirm candidate identities, credentials and job-ready skills throughout the hiring process

Don’t Turn Hiring Into a Battle Against AI

There is an important balance to strike.

A candidate who uses AI to improve the wording of a résumé isn’t necessarily misrepresenting themselves. Someone who uses it to practice interview questions may simply be preparing for an important conversation.

At the same time, employers need confidence that the experience, skills and identity behind an application are real.

Trying to detect whether every sentence was written by AI may ultimately be less valuable than designing a hiring process that makes genuine capability easier to demonstrate. Instead of asking, “Did this candidate use AI?” employers may be better served asking, “Can this candidate demonstrate the skills and experience we need?”

That shift can make hiring processes more resilient not only to today’s AI tools, but to whatever technology comes next.

Trust, But Verify

AI isn’t going away, and neither are the benefits it can bring to employers and job seekers.

What is changing is the amount of information organizations can safely take at face value.

As résumés become easier to optimize, interview assistance becomes more sophisticated and digital identities become harder to verify, employers may need to place greater emphasis on skills validation, thoughtful interviewing and identity verification.

The organizations best prepared for this new environment won’t necessarily be those with the most sophisticated AI detection technology. They will be the ones with hiring processes designed to uncover something technology cannot easily manufacture: credible evidence that a candidate can actually do the job.

Key Takeaways

AI assistance and AI fraud aren’t the same thing. Employers should distinguish between candidates using technology to communicate genuine experience and candidates using it to misrepresent their qualifications.

Employers should distinguish between candidates using technology to communicate genuine experience and candidates using it to misrepresent their qualifications. Résumés and polished interview answers carry less verification value on their own. Skills demonstrations, follow-up questions and work samples can provide additional evidence of capability.

Skills demonstrations, follow-up questions and work samples can provide additional evidence of capability. Identity verification is becoming an important hiring safeguard, particularly for remote positions.

Hiring fraud can become a business risk. Depending on the role, a fraudulent or unqualified hire can affect productivity, safety, cybersecurity and customer relationships.

Depending on the role, a fraudulent or unqualified hire can affect productivity, safety, cybersecurity and customer relationships. Don’t build your strategy around catching AI. Build a hiring process that makes genuine knowledge, experience and ability easier to verify.

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