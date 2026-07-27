SYSTEMS INTEGRATORS REPORT

2026 STIQ System Integrators Report

System Integrators 2026

Material Handling System Integrators & Consultants |  July 2026

The STIQ System Integrators Report provides an in-depth look at the global material handling systems integration market, examining the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Covering market outlook, investment activity, technology adoption, partnerships, workforce trends, mergers and acquisitions, and the world’s leading system integrators, this report offers valuable insights for executives, business leaders, and decision-makers navigating a rapidly evolving automation landscape.

Summary
  • Global market outlook and growth forecast
  • STIQ Top 20 Global System Integrators ranking
  • Trends in automation investment, brownfield projects, and modernization
  • Regional market analysis across North America, Europe, and Asia
  • Insights into partnerships, software, lifecycle services, recruitment, and M&A activity
  • Expert perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of system integration

View STIQ 2026 System Integrators Report

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Gene Marks

CPA, National Business Columnist, Author & Speaker

Gene Marks is a past columnist for both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Gene now writes regularly for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Washington Times, and The Guardian. Gene is a best-selling author and has written 5 books on business management. Gene appears on Fox Business, MSNBC, as well as CBS Eye on the World with John Batchelor and SiriusXM’s Wharton Business Channel where he talks about the financial, economic and technology issues that affect business leaders today. Gene helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies and provides actionable insights.

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