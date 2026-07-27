System Integrators 2026

Material Handling System Integrators & Consultants | July 2026

The STIQ System Integrators Report provides an in-depth look at the global material handling systems integration market, examining the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Covering market outlook, investment activity, technology adoption, partnerships, workforce trends, mergers and acquisitions, and the world’s leading system integrators, this report offers valuable insights for executives, business leaders, and decision-makers navigating a rapidly evolving automation landscape.

Summary

Global market outlook and growth forecast

STIQ Top 20 Global System Integrators ranking

Trends in automation investment, brownfield projects, and modernization

Regional market analysis across North America, Europe, and Asia

Insights into partnerships, software, lifecycle services, recruitment, and M&A activity

Expert perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of system integration

View STIQ 2026 System Integrators Report