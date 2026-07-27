System Integrators 2026
Material Handling System Integrators & Consultants | July 2026
The STIQ System Integrators Report provides an in-depth look at the global material handling systems integration market, examining the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Covering market outlook, investment activity, technology adoption, partnerships, workforce trends, mergers and acquisitions, and the world’s leading system integrators, this report offers valuable insights for executives, business leaders, and decision-makers navigating a rapidly evolving automation landscape.
Summary
- Global market outlook and growth forecast
- STIQ Top 20 Global System Integrators ranking
- Trends in automation investment, brownfield projects, and modernization
- Regional market analysis across North America, Europe, and Asia
- Insights into partnerships, software, lifecycle services, recruitment, and M&A activity
- Expert perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of system integration