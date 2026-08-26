Navigating a Changing Labor Market

The Workplace Advisors | July 2026

As businesses look ahead to the second half of 2026, the labor market continues to send mixed signals. Hiring has slowed, unemployment remains relatively steady and inflation has begun to cool from its spring peak. But beneath those headline numbers, employers continue to face a significant challenge: a shrinking labor supply that could make skilled talent increasingly difficult — and expensive — to find.

The 2026 Mid-Year Labor Market Summary, prepared by The Workplace Advisors, takes a closer look at the economic and workforce trends shaping the remainder of the year and highlights considerations for employers as they plan for 2027.

A Smaller Labor Pool Is Reshaping Hiring

The U.S. added just 57,000 jobs in June, while previous estimates for April and May were revised downward. However, slower job growth doesn’t necessarily indicate the same level of economic weakness it once did. The number of jobs needed each month to keep unemployment steady has also declined significantly as the available labor force shrinks.

For employers, that means competition for experienced and skilled employees could remain strong even in a slower hiring environment. The report recommends planning with the expectation that skilled talent will become harder and more costly to find.

The Headline Numbers Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Unemployment fell to 4.2% in June, but the decline was driven largely by people leaving the labor force rather than an increase in hiring. Labor force participation also slipped to approximately 61.5%, reflecting longer-term factors including an aging workforce.

The report also highlights two very different experiences within today’s labor market. Mid-career professionals continue to see relatively normal hiring and job mobility, while new graduates and late-career job seekers are encountering slower hiring processes and longer searches.

Compensation Remains an Important Consideration

Wage growth has trailed inflation through much of 2026, putting continued pressure on employees’ purchasing power. The report encourages employers to review compensation levels and consider cost-of-living pressures as they begin planning year-end raises and bonuses.

AI, Legislation and Other Trends to Watch

Beyond traditional labor indicators, several developing issues could influence workforce planning. The report examines growing demand for skilled trades and engineering talent related to data center development, changing minimum-wage requirements and other legislative developments.

AI is another important factor. Rather than pointing to widespread job replacement in the near term, the report describes a shift in job responsibilities and skill requirements as organizations adopt new tools. Employers may increasingly need workers who can use AI effectively, making workforce training and hiring strategies an important part of AI adoption.

Preparing for the Second Half of 2026

As employers plan for the months ahead, the report recommends reviewing compensation across the markets where they operate, preparing for year-end raises and bonuses, reassessing incentive and commission plans for 2027 and staying current on workforce legislation.

Download the full 2026 Mid-Year Labor Market Summary for additional data, insights and considerations to help inform your workforce and business planning for the remainder of the year.